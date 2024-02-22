Fed will be a 'tailwind' for markets: Strategist

Despite recent FOMC meeting minutes and worries about Federal Reserve delaying cutting interest rates in 2024, markets have not seen a dramatic sell off, most likely due to the rally behind Nvidia's fourth-quarter earnings.

Homrich Berg Chief Investment Officer Stephanie Lang joins Yahoo Finance to break down why markets haven't really reacted to the probability of delayed interest rate cuts from the Fed and how the risks usually associated with Fed policy could be ignored at the moment.

Lang explains what has been positive for markets so far: "We've had such strong economic momentum. The story has been recession, recession, recession that has never come and here we are we're posting good economic numbers, the GDP for the first quarter is going to be close to 3% right now, according to the Atlanta Fed Now estimate... I think the narrative has changed that the soft landing is the consensus trade and I think you can take that risk out of it right now and that's... what's been driving stock prices, is that the Fed is going to be supportive and a tailwind going forward."

For more expert insight and the latest market action, click here to watch this full episode of Yahoo Finance Live.

Editor's note: This article was written by Nicholas Jacobino