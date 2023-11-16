Fed has 'time to pause’ rates: Former Kansas City Fed Pres.

Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell recently voiced uncertainty about the restrictive level of monetary policy and its impact on inflation.

Former Kansas City Fed CEO and President Esther George says more time is needed for interest rate hikes to fully work through the economy before tightening further, as economic activity is still adjusting to post-pandemic conditions.

George notes to Yahoo Finance that “the Federal Reserve does have time to pause here” in order to “gain confidence” that they are moving in the right direction.

