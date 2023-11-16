Advertisement
  • S&P 500

    4,494.38
    -8.50 (-0.19%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,837.09
    -154.12 (-0.44%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    14,067.25
    -36.59 (-0.26%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,770.87
    -30.35 (-1.69%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    72.58
    -4.08 (-5.32%)
     

  • Gold

    1,987.60
    +23.30 (+1.19%)
     

  • Silver

    23.93
    +0.40 (+1.69%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0861
    +0.0012 (+0.11%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    4.4470
    -0.0880 (-1.94%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2421
    +0.0003 (+0.02%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    150.5250
    -0.7290 (-0.48%)
     

  • Bitcoin USD

    36,243.46
    -1,115.52 (-2.99%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    753.47
    -23.78 (-3.06%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,410.97
    -75.94 (-1.01%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    33,424.41
    -95.29 (-0.28%)
     

Fed has 'time to pause’ rates: Former Kansas City Fed Pres.

Akiko Fujita and Eyek Ntekim

Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell recently voiced uncertainty about the restrictive level of monetary policy and its impact on inflation.

Former Kansas City Fed CEO and President Esther George says more time is needed for interest rate hikes to fully work through the economy before tightening further, as economic activity is still adjusting to post-pandemic conditions.

George notes to Yahoo Finance that “the Federal Reserve does have time to pause here” in order to “gain confidence” that they are moving in the right direction.

For more expert insight and the latest market action, click here to watch this full episode of Yahoo Finance Live.

