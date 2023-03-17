U.S. markets close in 3 hours 35 minutes

  • S&P 500

    3,917.16
    -43.12 (-1.09%)
     

  • Dow 30

    31,863.92
    -382.63 (-1.19%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,609.89
    -107.38 (-0.92%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,732.05
    -39.19 (-2.21%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    66.83
    -1.52 (-2.22%)
     

  • Gold

    1,965.50
    +42.50 (+2.21%)
     

  • Silver

    22.35
    +0.66 (+3.03%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0663
    +0.0045 (+0.43%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.4190
    -0.1660 (-4.63%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2164
    +0.0053 (+0.43%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    132.1340
    -1.4510 (-1.09%)
     

  • Bitcoin USD

    26,457.64
    +1,626.72 (+6.55%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    581.13
    +9.12 (+1.59%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,344.68
    -65.35 (-0.88%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,333.79
    +323.18 (+1.20%)
     

Federal judge to rule on motions in Elizabeth Holmes case

Yahoo Finance

Yahoo Finance’s Alexis Keenan joins the Live show to discuss the latest surrounding Elizabeth Holmes’ ongoing trial.

