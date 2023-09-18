TipRanks

There are probably as many investing strategies as there are investors – but just because every investor will follow his own path and intuition, doesn’t mean that there can’t be some common themes. Whether it’s seeking out stocks with low share prices or solid growth potential, or following the market’s best dividend payers, some strategies come up over and over again. One of these common themes to is to follow the money, that is, to buy into cash-rich stocks. These will bring several advantages