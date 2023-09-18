How FedEx
FedEx (FDX) is set to report its fiscal first quarter earnings after the market close on Wednesday. Citi Research Global Head of Transportation Chris Wetherbee says he expects the shipping giant to report "decent" results given its "challenged" fiscal 2023. FedEx’s Express segment “needs the most help” according to Wetherbee, but their ground and freight (LTL) will most likely be what keeps their earnings afloat. The company may have a leg up, however with “a degree of market share” moving from UPS (UPS) to the company, as well as a possible boon, due to Yellow (YELLQ) closure.