Fedex down after hours following earnings

SmarterAnalyst

Sundial Growers Inc. (SNDL) shares surged 12.1% on June 23. Over the past month, the stock has surged 38.9%, which is huge enough to draw the attention of investors. This Canada-based company operates as a pharmaceutical company. It produces and grows cannabis strains. It has gained 112.8% over the past six months and 81.8% on a year-to-date basis. Though there are no concrete reasons for the surge in the stock price, there are few interesting facts which might have sent SNDL prices soaring. For