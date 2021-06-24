Fedex down after hours following earnings
Yahoo Finance's Jared Blikre joined Yahoo FInance Live to break down the key metrics of FedEx's recent earnings report.
Roth individual retirement accounts were created to help middle class earners set aside money for retirement that they wouldn’t have to pay taxes on at withdrawal. But PayPal co-founder Peter Thiel has used his Roth IRA to amass a $5 billion nest egg.
In this article, we will be looking at the 12 best EV stocks to invest in. To skip our detailed analysis on the EV industry, its history, current status, and future outlook, you can go ahead to the 5 Best EV Stocks to Invest In. In 2008, when Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ: TSLA) released its first […]
In this article, we examined the 10 best defensive stocks to buy today according to billionaire Ken Fisher with a beta of less than 1. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of Fisher’s history and hedge fund performance, go directly to the 5 Best Defensive Stocks to Buy Today According to Billionaire Ken […]
On today’s ‘Getting Technical’ Yahoo Finance’s Jared Blikre is joined by C Parets, Founder & Chief Strategist at allstartcharts.com.
In this article, we will be discussing the 10 best airline stocks to buy now. You can skip our detailed analysis of the airline industry, the status of the industry post-COVID-19, and the industry’s future outlook, and go directly to the 5 Best Airline Stocks to Buy Now. The coronavirus pandemic took a huge toll […]
Things have gone eerily quiet around the stock that puts the B in BANG, with the former smartphone maker set to report Q1 results after Thursday's closing bell.
Stocks are set to continue inching higher on Thursday, as markets relax about inflation risks and exact details of what’s coming from the Federal Reserve. But for bitcoin and other crypto assets, like ethereum and dogecoin, the easy breezes of summer are far away
As we already know from media reports and hedge fund investor letters, hedge funds delivered their best returns in a decade. Most investors who decided to stick with hedge funds after a rough 2018 recouped their losses by the end of the fourth quarter of 2019. A significant number of hedge funds continued their strong […]
In this article, we discuss the 10 best stocks to buy according to Chris James’ Engine No. 1. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of James’ history, and hedge fund performance, go directly to the 5 Best Stocks to Buy According to Chris James’ Engine No. 1. Activist investor Chris James is the […]
The shipping company's results will likely be boosted again by strong consumer e-commerce demand and a pick-up in business shipping.
Sometimes, following a leader makes the best investment strategy. And corporate insiders have long been popular leaders to follow. Their combination of responsibility to their stockholders and access to ‘under the hood’ information on their companies gives their personal investment choices an air of authority. The most important thing about these insiders is that whatever else they do, they are expected to shepherd their companies to profitability. Shareholders want a return on investment, Board
Myles Udland, Brian Sozzi, and Julie Hyman discuss Comcast’s interest in acquiring Roku as Comcast plans to better position itself in the media landscape.
Sundial Growers Inc. (SNDL) shares surged 12.1% on June 23. Over the past month, the stock has surged 38.9%, which is huge enough to draw the attention of investors. This Canada-based company operates as a pharmaceutical company. It produces and grows cannabis strains. It has gained 112.8% over the past six months and 81.8% on a year-to-date basis. Though there are no concrete reasons for the surge in the stock price, there are few interesting facts which might have sent SNDL prices soaring. For
In this article we will take a look at whether hedge funds think Sunrun Inc (NASDAQ:RUN) is a good investment right now. We check hedge fund and billionaire investor sentiment before delving into hours of research. Hedge funds spend millions of dollars on Ivy League graduates, unconventional data sources, expert networks, and get tips from […]
Expiration of lockup is likely to lead to selling out of Grayscale Bitcoin Trust, putting downward pressure on the cryptocurrency, J.P. Morgan says.
In this article we will take a look at 10 cheap dividend stocks with high yields. You can skip our detailed analysis of dividend investing in 2021 and go directly to see 5 Dividend Stocks with High Yields. Dividend investing is a practice ingrained in investor circles, with many prospective investors constantly on the lookout […]
Piper Sandler analyst Alexander Potter published a detailed forecast for electric-vehicle sales for the coming generation. Some investors aren't going to like it.
American Eagle Outfitters investors are basking in some gains thanks to star Brooke Shields and her daughters.
Real estate investment trusts (REITs) are publicly traded companies that allow individual investors to buy shares in real estate portfolios that receive income from a variety of properties. They allow investors to easily invest in the real estate sector, which includes companies that own, develop, and manage residential, commercial, and industrial properties.
Worried about inflation? You should be — especially if you own the wrong assets and bet against S&P 500 and growth stocks.