FedEx falls short of Q2 earnings estimates

FedEx (FDX) shares slide lower in the after-hours trading session after the courier missed on second-quarter earnings estimates, falling short on the top and bottom lines.

Yahoo Finance’s Julie Hyman and Josh Lipton take a closer look at the postal operator's latest earnings figures and weigh in on FedEx's leadership comments on its outlook.

For more expert insight and the latest market action, click here to watch this full episode of Yahoo Finance Live.