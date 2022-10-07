FedEx forecasts a decline in holiday shopping volumes for 2022
Shares of FedEx are under pressure after the company's ground division lowered its holiday volume forecast.
Shares of tech giant Microsoft (NASDAQ: MSFT) fell hard today, down some 4.5% as of 12:30 p.m. ET. Microsoft is considered somewhat defensive by tech standards, so it was rare to see the stock down so much in a day. Last night, AMD pre-announced revenue for its September quarter, which came in far below expectations.
Angel investor Jason Calacanis told Musk that ending the work-from-home policy at Twitter could be used to cut staff without the company having to pay employees severance.
Even if the economy falls into a deep recession, these cash-generating companies are going to be fine.
Novavax first teamed up with Fujifilm in 2020 to help get its Covid-19 vaccine through clinical trials.
NFL linebacker Brandon Copeland made $990,000 in the NFL last year, according to CBS Sports — but that’s not even close to the most fascinating thing about him. While attending the University of Pennsylvania, he interned at UBS and has since returned to his alma mater to teach a financial literacy course. One piece of his advice that feels particularly relevant now — as a recession may loom and some savings accounts are paying more than they have since 2009 (see the best savings account rates you may get now here) — is this: You need an emergency fund.
Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA) is arguably one of the most innovative companies in the world. The business is growing rapidly as consumers look to electric vehicles to offset rising gas prices. In this video, I will consider whether the stock is a buy using my beginner-friendly framework for analysis.
AMD stock is hitting 52-week lows as it reports disappointing preliminary revenue results. Here's when to buy the chipmaker's shares.
Here are the markets that will be open on Columbus Day, also recognized as Indigenous Peoples' Day, on Monday, Oct. 10.
Tesla stock is forming a bearish head-and-shoulders pattern. And with CEO Elon Musk likely selling more stock to fund his Twitter purchase, shares of the electric-vehicle giant might have further to fall.
The U.S. emergency oil reserves haven’t been this low in four decades.
What's more, Netflix itself is undergoing a major strategic shift in an effort to spur growth once again. Netflix has had a rough time in 2022, losing a combined 1.2 million subscribers in the first six months of the year. With a seemingly unlimited number of streaming options on the market, Netflix is no longer the only game in town -- not to mention all of the other entertainment choices people have that don't involve staring at a screen.
Few people command the attention of Wall Street professionals and everyday investors quite like billionaire Warren Buffett. Since taking the reins of Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRK.A)(NYSE: BRK.B) in 1965, the Oracle of Omaha, as he's come to be known, has created more than $615 billion in value for shareholders and generated an aggregate return on his company's Class A shares (BRK.A) of 3,641,613%. In other words, there's plenty of reason for Wall Street and investors to pay attention to what Buffett is buying, selling, and holding.
Following its successful merger last April, this newest media conglomerate could leave its mark on the industry.
