Fed's Barkin seeking 'conviction' on inflation for rate cuts

After the Federal Reserve announced its policy decision last week — holding interest rates and leaving the door open for rate cuts in 2024 — markets rallied on hopes for easing ahead. However, Richmond Fed President Tom Barkin cautions against getting ahead of the data in an interview with Yahoo Finance Fed Reporter Jennifer Schonberger.

While noting the Fed is “making good progress on inflation,” Barkin says the rate cut predictions are just forecasts. Though not ruling out reductions, Barkin stresses 2024 policy will follow where data leads, resulting in the Fed making “judgments accordingly.”

Barkin believes hitting the Fed’s 2% target requires inflation data to stay “consistent." Though supportive data could prompt cuts, Barkin makes clear that 2024 moves will remain data-determined rather than succumbing to market hopes.

