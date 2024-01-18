Fed's Bostic expects interest rate cuts in Q3

Atlanta Federal Reserve President Raphael Bostic spoke to business leaders in Atlanta affirming that inflation is on its way to the target goal set by the central bank and that he expects interest rates to be cut as early as the third quarter of 2024. In his remarks, Bostic was not against cutting rates earlier, however, saying “If we continue to see a further accumulation of downside surprises in the data, it’s possible for me to get comfortable enough to advocate normalization sooner than the third quarter."

