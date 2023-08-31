Fed's inflation fight: How oil prices could complicate things

Inflation ticked higher in July, according to the latest PCE index. Pacer ETFs President Sean O'Hara tells Yahoo Finance Live the Federal Reserve will continue to fight to bring inflation down to its 2% target, but things like the recent rise in oil prices could complicate things. "Oil is in almost everything," O'Hara says, "if that spike in energy reverses the course of slowing inflation, I think that will give the Fed everything they need in order to continue on their path." O'Hara says he is in the "stay the course" camp, adding that the market is "potentially susceptible to a little contraction because inflation is remaining fairly stubborn."