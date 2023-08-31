U.S. markets close in 1 hour 52 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,523.76
    +8.89 (+0.20%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,865.08
    -25.16 (-0.07%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    14,079.37
    +60.05 (+0.43%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,904.87
    +1.65 (+0.09%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    83.25
    +1.62 (+1.98%)
     

  • Gold

    1,966.80
    -6.20 (-0.31%)
     

  • Silver

    24.47
    -0.26 (-1.07%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0854
    -0.0075 (-0.68%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    4.0890
    -0.0290 (-0.70%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2672
    -0.0049 (-0.38%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    145.4260
    -0.6880 (-0.47%)
     

  • Bitcoin USD

    26,342.71
    -809.54 (-2.98%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    569.15
    -16.67 (-2.85%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,439.13
    -34.54 (-0.46%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    32,619.34
    +285.88 (+0.88%)
     

Fed's inflation fight: How oil prices could complicate things

Rachelle Akuffo and Luke Carberry Mogan

Inflation ticked higher in July, according to the latest PCE index. Pacer ETFs President Sean O'Hara tells Yahoo Finance Live the Federal Reserve will continue to fight to bring inflation down to its 2% target, but things like the recent rise in oil prices could complicate things. "Oil is in almost everything," O'Hara says, "if that spike in energy reverses the course of slowing inflation, I think that will give the Fed everything they need in order to continue on their path." O'Hara says he is in the "stay the course" camp, adding that the market is "potentially susceptible to a little contraction because inflation is remaining fairly stubborn."