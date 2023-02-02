U.S. markets open in 3 hours 17 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,150.25
    +18.00 (+0.44%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    34,094.00
    -54.00 (-0.16%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    12,569.50
    +155.25 (+1.25%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,967.10
    -1.30 (-0.07%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    76.43
    +0.02 (+0.03%)
     

  • Gold

    1,967.50
    +24.70 (+1.27%)
     

  • Silver

    24.37
    +0.76 (+3.22%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0994
    0.0000 (-0.00%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.3970
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    17.62
    -1.78 (-9.18%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2314
    -0.0058 (-0.47%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    128.8000
    -0.1250 (-0.10%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    23,810.00
    +778.21 (+3.38%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    543.59
    +300.91 (+123.99%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,809.80
    +48.69 (+0.63%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,402.05
    +55.17 (+0.20%)
     

How the Federal Reserve's interest rate hike impacts you

The Fed raises interest rates for the first time in 2023. We break it down.

The Federal Reserve is raising its benchmark interest rate by a quarter point,
Putting it in the range of 4.50-4.75%.

The decision was widely expected by economists and is a step down from recent increases, since inflation is starting to slow and the Fed has decided it doesn’t need to be as aggressive.
But just because the fed is tapping the brakes, that doesn’t mean it has plans to pause rate increases any time soon.

Today’s announcement will have an impact on the u-s economy and your bank account. First, the federal reserve’s interest rate policy is tied to borrowing rates, and made big waves in the housing market in 2022.

Higher mortgage rates, means higher monthly payments for people buying homes now.

And since the central bank began lifting rates from its pandemic-era low, mortgage applications have seen a steep decline, plunging 40% in the last year.

Second, you may have noticed, you’re earning more money in your savings account. That’s because rising interest rates push up yields for savers, with some high-yield accounts now earning more than 3.5% annually.

And last but not least is the Fed’s ongoing battle against rising inflation.
Chairman Powell reiterating the central bank will do everything in its power to fight rising costs, saying it won’t stop until inflation is subdued.
That’ll be a relief – if and when it works. In the meantime, the Fed’s hikes are rippling their way through the economy and your wallet.

Recommended Stories

  • Meta stock soars after hours, analyst warns of 'magnitude' of move

    Brent Thill, Jefferies Equity Research Analyst, analyzes Meta's stock pop after earnings. You can see the full interview here. Key video highlights 00:25 On how Instagram has improved 00:40 On better ad targeting 00:55 On other social platforms 01:30 On the stock move

  • Tech earnings preview: What to expect when Alphabet, Amazon, Apple report on Thursday

    Thursday is a big day for tech earnings as Alphabet, Amazon and Apple all are set to report their quarterly results.&nbsp;

  • Cathie Wood pours millions into these 2 stocks — this is what makes them attractive buys

    January has now been and gone and turned out to be a nice gift for investors. Battered by 2022’s bear, the tech-heavy Nasdaq, in particular, put in an excellent showing, seeing out the month ~11% into the green, in what amounted to its best start to a year since 2001. That signals the appetite for risk is on again and that will be good news for Cathie Wood, the ARK Investment CEO, whose investing style heavily favors disruptors - equities that are naturally positioned at the risky end of the sca

  • Billionaire Charlie Munger Reveals The Reason Berkshire Hathaway Is Sitting On $88 Billion in Cash

    The S&P 500 dipped by 19% in 2022, but stocks still don’t seem cheap to Charlie Munger, Warren Buffett’s billionaire partner at Berkshire Hathaway. “In my whole adult life, I have never hoarded cash, waiting for better conditions,” Munger said in an interview in late 2022. “I’ve just invested in the best thing I could find.” Yet he acknowledged that Berkshire Hathaway is sitting on billions of dollars in cash. The reason isn’t that Buffett and Munger think they can wait for stocks to get even ch

  • ‘Won’t get fooled again’?: Nasdaq jumped over 10% in January. Here’s what history shows happens next to the tech-heavy index

    Bespoke Investment Group examined how the Nasdaq has performed historically following a monthly gain of at least 10% after being down in the prior 12 months.

  • Wall Street Bulls Look Optimistic About NIO Inc. (NIO): Should You Buy?

    According to the average brokerage recommendation (ABR), one should invest in NIO Inc. (NIO). It is debatable whether this highly sought-after metric is effective because Wall Street analysts' recommendations tend to be overly optimistic. Would it be worth investing in the stock?

  • Morgan Stanley’s chief strategist thinks investors are in for a bumpy ride after they realize there’s no more Fed rate cut ‘heroin’

    “Once people realize the Fed’s not cutting rates—there’s no more heroin, so to speak—then we’re going to price the fundamentals, which are clearly deteriorating in our view,” Wilson told CNBC Tuesday.

  • Billionaire Gautam Adani's Empire Makes a Shocking U-Turn

    The day after a successful share sale, the conglomerate of Asia's former richest man has decided to return investors their money.

  • Traders Who Brushed Off Powell’s Words Face Tests From Hard Data

    (Bloomberg) -- Traders who’ve shrugged off Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell’s repeated warnings that interest rates will remain elevated this year will have their wagers tested again within weeks by key economic data.Most Read from BloombergMerck Covid Drug Linked to New Virus Mutations, Study SaysPorsche Blunder Puts $148,000 Sportscar on Sale for Just $18,000Plenty of Americans Are Drinking Bleach, Still for Sale on AmazonAdani Crisis Deepens as Stock Rout Hits $108 Billion, Bonds SinkNatio

  • Here's the Most Important Number in SoFi's Earnings

    SoFi (NASDAQ: SOFI) recently reported fourth-quarter earnings that were extremely impressive. But there's one number that I'm most excited about, and it isn't any of the headline stats. In this short video, I run down the highlights of the quarter and the most important number for investors to watch.

  • FTSE 100 higher as Bank of England set to raise interest rates to 4%

    Interest rates are today expected to rise another 0.5% to 4%.

  • Credit Suisse Says These 2 Stocks Could Surge Over 30% From Current Levels

    It’s become mainstream to predict a recession this year. The Federal Reserve is on a steady path of interest rate increases – the latest was a 25-basis point hike announced today – to fight inflation, and the central bank has already indicated it will stay this course until inflation is well and truly down. By definition, that will involve increasing the cost of capital to choke off the money supply, and likely spark a recession in the bargain. But not everyone is jumping onto that train. Watchi

  • Roche warns 2023 profits will fall on $5 billion COVID sales hit

    Roche warned on Thursday profits will decline in 2023 as falling demand for its COVID-19 therapy and diagnostics kits will knock sales by over $5 billion, the latest sign that the pharmaceutical industry's years-long pandemic boost is ebbing. Sales and core earnings per share were expected to decrease at a "low single-digit" percentage this year, the Swiss pharmaceuticals and diagnostics company said in a statement. COVID-related sales, mainly from lab testing and antibody treatment Ronapreve, are seen falling by 5 billion Swiss francs ($5.5 billion) for the full year, it said.

  • Shell Posts Annual Profit Record of $40 Billion and Launches $4 Billion Buyback

    The energy giant reported adjusted annual earnings of $39.9 billion, the highest in its 115-year history.

  • Michael Burry says sell and Jim Cramer says buy. As the Fed meets, here’s how they both could be wrong on stocks.

    Michael Burry, the hedge-fund manager at Scion Asset Management who correctly forecast the 2008 financial crisis, on Tuesday night sent out a one-word tweet: “Sell.” Burry didn’t elaborate, but it’s not hard to fill in the blanks. Assets like bitcoin and ARK Innovation ETF surged in January, in a seeming dash for trash on the view the Fed’s going to pivot to rate cuts soon, which is a lot to stomach for a value-focused investor like Burry.

  • 4 High-Yield Dividend Stocks Billionaires Can't Stop Buying

    These high-octane income stocks, with yields ranging from 4.3% to 15.4%, have been bought hand over fist by billionaire investors.

  • Ask an Advisor: I Am 60 Years Old, Have $1.1M Cash, $880K in a 401(k), Several Pensions and Social Security. Should I Retire Now?

    I am 60 years old, married, with no mortgage. We also have $1.1 million in liquid cash and $880,000 in a 401(k). I will have two pensions, which have not started yet, and my wife will have one pension, all … Continue reading → The post Ask an Advisor: I Am 60 Years Old, Have $1.1M Cash, $880K in a 401(k), Several Pensions and Social Security. Should I Retire Now? appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Carvana, Peloton Soar as Treasury Yields Fall

    Speculative stocks rallied Wednesday as traders ramped up [dovish rate bets](https://www.wsj.com/livecoverage/federal-reserve-meeting-interest-rate-hike-february-2023/card/rate-bets-turn-dovish-as-powell-speaks-zPT33NiWlqdHaw9a40Kx). Carvana shares rallied 39% in late Wednesday trading, bringing the online used-car seller's year-to-date gains to nearly 200%. Peloton shares rose 26%. Both stocks are pandemic-era favorites that crashed hard in 2022. Fed Chair Jerome Powell said Wednesday that the

  • Cisco Systems (CSCO) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

    In the latest trading session, Cisco Systems (CSCO) closed at $48.57, marking a -0.21% move from the previous day.

  • Palantir’s CEO Says Silicon Valley Products Have ‘Obviously Failed’ to Improve World

    (Bloomberg) -- Palantir Technologies Inc. Chief Executive Officer Alex Karp said the company’s strategy to reach new business clients is working, especially in the US.Most Read from BloombergMerck Covid Drug Linked to New Virus Mutations, Study SaysPorsche Blunder Puts $148,000 Sportscar on Sale for Just $18,000Plenty of Americans Are Drinking Bleach, Still for Sale on AmazonAdani Crisis Deepens as Stock Rout Hits $108 Billion, Bonds SinkNational Archives Releases Records Tied to Trump Classifie