Fed's Mester, Bowman strike hawkish tone in comments on inflation

In a statement addressing inflation, Cleveland Fed President Loretta Mester believes another interest rate hike is in the cards for 2023. Mester's comments come after Federal Reserve Governor Michelle Bowman's own statement calling for multiple rate hikes in a long-term outlook.

Yahoo Finance Live co-hosts Seana Smith and Brad Smith eye the tones coming from other Fed officials and what segments of the economy could be feeling squeezed from higher interest rates.

For more expert insight and the latest market action, click here to watch this full episode of Yahoo Finance Live.