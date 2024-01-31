Fed's Powell: March rate cuts are not likely

The Federal Reserve has opted to hold interest rates where they are. Coming out of the FOMC's January meeting, Fed Chair Jerome Powell told the press that it is unlikely "the committee will reach a level of confidence by the time of the March meeting" to enact rate cuts.

Yahoo Finance Fed Reporter Jennifer Schonberger recaps the biggest takeaways from Chair Powell's comments and what Fed officials will be looking for in future inflation prints.

For more expert insight and the latest market action, click here to watch this full episode of Yahoo Finance Live.

Editor's note: This article was written by Luke Carberry Mogan.