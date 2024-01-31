Advertisement
U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,845.65
    -79.32 (-1.61%)
     

  • Dow 30

    38,150.30
    -317.01 (-0.82%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    15,164.01
    -345.88 (-2.23%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,952.59
    -43.65 (-2.19%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    75.76
    -2.06 (-2.65%)
     

  • Gold

    2,052.70
    +1.80 (+0.09%)
     

  • Silver

    22.96
    -0.27 (-1.14%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0812
    -0.0034 (-0.31%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.9670
    -0.0920 (-2.27%)
     

  • dólar/libra

    1.2677
    -0.0023 (-0.18%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    147.0820
    -0.5080 (-0.34%)
     

  • Bitcoin USD

    42,560.81
    -961.77 (-2.21%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    885.54
    0.00 (0.00%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,630.57
    -35.74 (-0.47%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    36,286.71
    +220.85 (+0.61%)
     
BREAKING:

Fed holds interest rates at highest levels since 2001

Fed's Powell: March rate cuts are not likely

Josh Lipton
·Anchor, Yahoo Finance

The Federal Reserve has opted to hold interest rates where they are. Coming out of the FOMC's January meeting, Fed Chair Jerome Powell told the press that it is unlikely "the committee will reach a level of confidence by the time of the March meeting" to enact rate cuts.

Yahoo Finance Fed Reporter Jennifer Schonberger recaps the biggest takeaways from Chair Powell's comments and what Fed officials will be looking for in future inflation prints.

Editor's note: This article was written by Luke Carberry Mogan.

