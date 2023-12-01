Advertisement
Fed's Powell still unsure on rate cuts as inflation persists

Nicholas Jacobino and Akiko Fujita

Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell spoke Friday morning commenting on the Fed's current economic outlook, stating "it would be premature" to say with certainty that the Fed's work with interest rates is done. "We are prepared to tighten policy further if it becomes appropriate to do so," Powell went on to say.

Yahoo Finance Fed Reporter Jennifer Schonberger joins the Live show to break down Powell's comments and what it means for the central bank going forward.

For more expert insight and the latest market action, click here to watch this full episode of Yahoo Finance Live.

