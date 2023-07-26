What the Fed's rate hike may mean for life insurance policy holders

The Fed remains committed to lowering inflation down to its 2% target rate, but what will more interest rate hikes mean for insurance companies and policy holders? MassMutual CEO Roger Crandall highlights the ways economic conditions may pressure workers, asserting the insurance company will "be there when... families need us" in the long term. Crandall breaks down the outlook for regional banks amid M&A activity in the financial system, as well as worker anxieties surrounding consumer savings and retirement.