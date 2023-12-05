The Fed's role in shaping the 2024 IPO market

This year saw the companies such as Klaviyo (KVYO), Arm Holdings (ARM), and Birkenstock (BIRK) making their trading debuts. But what could be in store for 2024? Christine Short, Wall Street Horizon VP of Research, joins Yahoo Finance to discuss the state of the IPO market and give insight into what it could like next year.

When asked about the likelihood of some of the rumored IPOs, like Reddit or Skims, jumping in, Short says it's the Federal Reserve's interest rate decisions will play a big role. "All this depends on interest rates in the first half of the year," Short says.

