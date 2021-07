Motley Fool

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ: AAL) updated its second-quarter guidance, and an analyst took the airline stock out of the penalty box. Shares of American were up as much as 60% for the year in June as it appeared the worst of the pandemic was behind us. American helped its cause overnight when it said second-quarter revenue is likely to come in down 37.5% compared to the second quarter of 2019 (prior to the pandemic), a boost over previous guidance for down 40%.