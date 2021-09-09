U.S. markets closed

  • S&P Futures

    4,503.50
    -9.00 (-0.20%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    34,955.00
    -57.00 (-0.16%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    15,588.50
    -31.50 (-0.20%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,240.70
    -9.40 (-0.42%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    69.23
    -0.07 (-0.10%)
     

  • Gold

    1,789.00
    -4.50 (-0.25%)
     

  • Silver

    23.93
    -0.13 (-0.52%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1820
    0.0000 (-0.00%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.3340
    -0.0360 (-2.63%)
     

  • Vix

    17.96
    -0.18 (-0.99%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3761
    -0.0014 (-0.10%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    110.1870
    -0.0730 (-0.07%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    45,906.51
    -1,103.78 (-2.35%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,184.23
    -15.24 (-1.27%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,095.53
    -53.84 (-0.75%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    30,062.33
    -118.88 (-0.39%)
     

Fighting off Delta variant will help remove market uncertainty: CIO

In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Michael Sheldon, Hightower RDM Financial Group CIO and Executive Director, joins Yahoo Finance to discuss the latest moves in the markets.

Recommended Stories