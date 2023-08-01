Finance Live
Finance Special Template 6/30/2021
The Buffett Indicator spiking is a "very strong warning signal," and buying stocks when it's around 200% is "playing with fire," Buffett has said.
There is a simple reason why a lot of Americans have likely sidestepped the worst of the Fed's aggressive rate hike campaign.
Although the revenue and EPS for Transocean (RIG) give a sense of how its business performed in the quarter ended June 2023, it might be worth considering how some key metrics compare with Wall Street estimates and the year-ago numbers.
A fresh wave of investors is veering away from the tried-and-true stocks and bonds, opting to venture into alternative assets. Gen Z and wealthy young investors are increasingly drawn to alternative investments rather than conventional choices. Based on a survey conducted by Lansons, it was found that less than 10% of the entire American population has invested in alternative assets. However, among the younger generations, there is a more significant interest in alternative investments, with 30%
Three compelling reports show just how damaging RTO mandates are turning out to be.
Shopify's (SHOP) second-quarter performance is expected to have benefited from the growing adoption of merchant-friendly solutions, despite the challenging macro environment and raging inflation.
We have just been through a period of abundant stock market gains, but that is no coincidence, according to one legendary stock picker. Ken Fisher calls the last 9 months the “midterm miracle.” That is, history has shown that the 9 months starting October of a midterm election year turn out to be the most consistently profitable period in the stock market in all stock market history. With the huge strides made since October 1 last year, this scenario has played out in a “picture perfect” way. Bu
STOCKSTOWATCHTODAY BLOG Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings stock fell sharply ahead of the open Tuesday despite second-quarter earnings beating expectations. Blame third-quarter guidance. The cruise operator even hiked its full-year earnings guidance by 5 cents to 80 cents per share.
The Hawkeye State was No.1 on a Bankrate list of best places to retire, with Missouri and Nebraska among the top 10.
“What lies ahead for the stock market?” That’s the burning question on the minds of every market and economic expert out there, and it’s undoubtedly a challenging one. Inflation has moderated to a reasonable 3% annually, and the job market is showing signs of strength. Stocks are surging, indicating that investors have factored in the risk of a potential recession. However, this leads to a problem highlighted by B. Riley’s chief investment strategist, Paul Dietrich. He points out that the latest
Since the end of the Second World War, the US has been the 800-pound gorilla of the world economy – the largest in monetary terms, the largest producer, the largest innovator, the largest financial market. That dominance has been challenged in the last couple of decades, with the rise of China to become the world’s second-largest economy, the expansion of Taiwan’s semiconductor chip industry to global leadership, the ingenuity of South Korean tech firms – especially in AI, and the expansion of I
If you liked how S&P 500 stocks did in the first half, you'll love how the second half is starting. And some individual stocks are on fire.
The trucking company, once one of the U.S.' largest, will cease operations amid battle with union and struggles to pay debts.
Dow Jones futures dropped Tuesday ahead of key economic data. Caterpillar, Merck and Uber were among nine big earnings movers.
Investors' focus will likely be on updates on Moderna's (MRNA) pipeline, especially its late-stage pipeline candidates when it reports second-quarter earnings.
Norwegian Cruise Line posted its first profit since Covid but its Q3 outlook was short of estimates. NCLH stock has soared in 2023.
Pfizer stock fell early Tuesday after the company reported massive sales and earnings declines amid lower demand for Covid products.
(Bloomberg) -- The US Treasury is set this week to begin a ramp-up in issuance of longer-dated securities that’s likely to stretch into next year, forced by a rapidly deteriorating budget deficit and soaring interest rates.Most Read from BloombergAsia’s Richest Families Fuel Race for Lucrative Finance JobsUS, Europe Are Growing Alarmed by China’s Rush Into Legacy ChipsCharles Koch-Tied Group Seeks to Block Trump From GOP NominationLots of US Homeowners Want to Move. They Just Have Nowhere to GoA
Chinese electric-vehicle makers Li Auto, XPeng, and NIO deliver a combined 65,604 vehicles in July. That's a record and up more than 100% from last year.
“The Enigma” is 555 carats and was sold by Sotheby’s to Richard Heart in February 2022.