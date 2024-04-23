How a financial advisor can help improve your money management

Financial planning has proven to be a challenge for many individuals, with two-thirds of Americans believing their financial planning efforts need improvement, according to a study conducted by Northwestern Mutual. Domain Money Founder and CEO Adam Dell joins Wealth! to discuss the benefits of seeking guidance from a financial advisor, saying, "nobody plans to fail, they fail to plan."

Dell notes that when seeking an advisor, it's important to find one "who will work with you where you are in your financial life". He suggests that a financial advisor can provide individuals with "a clear understanding" of their current financial health and a well-defined roadmap to achieve their goals.

Additionally, Dell emphasizes that for those seeking to embark on a journey toward financial success, a financial strategy is an essential first step. This strategy should prioritize addressing immediate needs, such as debt management or savings goals, "then you can get into bigger hopes and dreams."

This post was written by Angel Smith