U.S. markets open in 3 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,027.50
    +26.25 (+0.66%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    32,664.00
    +230.00 (+0.71%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    12,931.00
    +40.75 (+0.32%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,768.80
    +21.10 (+1.21%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    70.50
    +1.24 (+1.79%)
     

  • Gold

    1,949.30
    -34.50 (-1.74%)
     

  • Silver

    23.06
    -0.28 (-1.22%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0796
    +0.0031 (+0.29%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.4920
    +0.1120 (+3.31%)
     

  • Vix

    21.42
    -1.19 (-5.26%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2264
    +0.0033 (+0.27%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    131.5640
    +0.8630 (+0.66%)
     

  • Bitcoin USD

    27,774.09
    -158.30 (-0.57%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    604.58
    -13.80 (-2.23%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,488.05
    +82.60 (+1.12%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,476.87
    +91.62 (+0.33%)
     

First Citizens buys chunk of SVB, Fed tightening, Elon Musk values Twitter at $20 billion: 3 things to know

Yahoo Finance

Yahoo Finance Live’s Julie Hyman summarizes three key topics to watch for this morning.

