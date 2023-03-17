First Republic Bank drags down bank stocks despite receiving lifeline of $30 billion in deposits
Yahoo Finance Live’s Julie Hyman breaks down how bank stocks are moving in intraday trading.
Savvy investors can win on their trades whether the market goes up or down, and no one knows this better than Michael Burry. Burry, whose successes in profiting from the financial crisis of 2008 were featured in the book and film The Big Short, has turned his eye to historical analogies, and is hinting at reasons for optimism in today’s environment following last week’s collapse of Silicon Valley Bank. Referring back to the October bank panic of 1907, Burry notes certain similarities with today’
Is the government doing more harm than good?
Investors appear unconvinced that plans to shore-up Frist Republic and Credit Suisse will stave-off contagion in the banking sector.
With bank stocks fluctuating wildly this week after Silicon Valley Bank’s collapse, Charles Schwab CEO Walt Bettinger and other insiders bought the dip, according to Securities and Exchange Commission filings. Charles Schwab stock (ticker: SCHW) is down about 28% over the past month. Amid the stock’s turmoil on Monday, Bettinger and founder Charles Schwab published a statement to reassure investors.
The banking crisis is costing most S&P 500 investors serious money. Even Warren Buffett is taking his lumps.
Stocks were lower early Friday after markets staged a huge rally Thursday on news some of the country's biggest banks would band together to help stabilize struggling lender First Republic.
(Bloomberg) -- Charles Schwab Corp. saw $8.8 billion in net outflows from its prime money market funds this week as investors rattled by turmoil at US banks plowed even more money into the brokerage's other portfolios that favor assets with government backing.
The Dow Jones sold off 300 points Friday, as regional bank First Republic dived after suspending its dividend. FedEx soared on earnings.
American Airlines' stock has tumbled enough in the past week, that long-time bearish analyst Scott Group at Wolfe Research said it was time to stop selling.
(Bloomberg) -- Banks borrowed a combined $164.8 billion from two Federal Reserve backstop facilities in the most recent week, a sign of escalated funding strains in the aftermath of Silicon Valley Bank's failure.
https://cdn.benzinga.com/files/images/story/2023/03/16/elon_musk_at_a_press_conference.jpg?optimize=medium&dpr=2&auto=webp&crop=1200%2C800 Benzinga Amid Thin Twitter Safety Staff, Elon Musk Frets Over Microsoft Reportedly Axing AI Ethics Team Elon Musk fusses over Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ: MSFT), reportedly firing its AI Ethics and Society team amid concerns about the reduced Twitter workforce. Musk reacted to a news report about Microsoft slashing its Ethics and Society team within the art
Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway added over $467 million worth of Occidental Petroleum shares.
(Bloomberg) -- First Republic Bank shares tumbled again on Friday, set for their worst week ever, as sentiment around the lender remained fragile even after proposals for $30 billion of aid from Wall Street's biggest banks.
Prominent hedge-fund manager Bill Ackman warns that the California bank's risks have now spread to big banks.