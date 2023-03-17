U.S. markets close in 5 hours 7 minutes

  • S&P 500

    3,914.83
    -45.45 (-1.15%)
     

  • Dow 30

    31,836.26
    -410.29 (-1.27%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,605.80
    -111.47 (-0.95%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,735.04
    -36.19 (-2.04%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    66.36
    -1.99 (-2.91%)
     

  • Gold

    1,965.60
    +42.60 (+2.22%)
     

  • Silver

    22.28
    +0.59 (+2.71%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0639
    +0.0021 (+0.20%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.4100
    -0.1750 (-4.88%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2156
    +0.0045 (+0.37%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    131.9870
    -1.5980 (-1.20%)
     

  • Bitcoin USD

    26,275.83
    +1,239.27 (+4.95%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    577.78
    +5.77 (+1.01%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,321.50
    -88.53 (-1.19%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,333.79
    +323.18 (+1.20%)
     

First Republic Bank drags down bank stocks despite receiving lifeline of $30 billion in deposits

Yahoo Finance

Yahoo Finance Live’s Julie Hyman breaks down how bank stocks are moving in intraday trading.

