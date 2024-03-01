Advertisement
Fisker stock drops on production miss, layoffs

Seana Smith and Brad Smith

Shares of Fisker (FSR) are dropping in pre-market trading as the EV maker warned it will cut 15% of its workforce. The automaker also missed its production target of 13,00 vehicles, amounting to losses of 37%.

Yahoo Finance Anchors Brad Smith and Seana Smith break down the latest developments for Fisker, including its move toward a dealership model.

For more expert insight and the latest market action, click here to watch this full episode of Yahoo Finance Live.

Editor's note: This article was written by Nicholas Jacobino

