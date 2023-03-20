Foot Locker, Bed Bath & Beyond stocks take a hit

Barrons.com

Much of what was once Signature Bank of New York is being acquired by a subsidiary of New York Community Bancorp, the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. said Sunday, one week after the bank was shut down by regulators. New York Community Bancorp stock was soaring Monday. Starting Monday, Signature Bank’s 40 branches will operate under Flagstar Bank, a subsidiary of New York Community Bancorp (ticker: NYCB), the FDIC said, adding that all deposits assumed by Flagstar will be insured by the FDIC up to its limit of $250,000.