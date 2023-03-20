Foot Locker, Bed Bath & Beyond stocks take a hit
Yahoo Finance Live’s Rachelle Akuffo breaks down the decline in stock for Foot Locker and Bed Bath & Beyond.
Foot Locker will unveil long-term growth initiatives and financial targets at its investor day presentation.
Foot Locker (FL) delivered earnings and revenue surprises of 86.54% and 8.71%, respectively, for the quarter ended January 2023. Do the numbers hold clues to what lies ahead for the stock?
The company reported 97 cents in earnings for the fourth fiscal quarter, much higher than the 51 cents analysts were expecting.
Bed Bath & Beyond Inc.'s stock tumbled after the struggling retailer said it planned to ask shareholders to vote on a reverse stock split.
The Zacks Earnings ESP is a great way to find potential earnings surprises. Why investors should take advantage now.
