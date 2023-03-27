Foot Locker CEO Mary Dillon on the state of retail, and the consumer

Foot Locker CEO Mary Dillon sits down with Yahoo Finance Executive Editor Brian Sozzi at Shoptalk in Las Vegas to talk about the company's future and the state of the retail consumer. Dillon, who took the helm just under 7 months ago saying "The consumer's been under pressure for a while, even since last summer when inflation started going up,” adding that “our customers are adding this as a category that they want to participate in, but no doubt people are being more choiceful.” In discussing the company's plans to revitalize their business by 2026, Dillon added "2023 is a reset year, but we're investing in the capabilities we need to build the next 50 years of Foot Locker fame."



