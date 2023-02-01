Foot Locker stock ticks up as Credit Suisse upgrades shoe retailer to Outperform
Yahoo Finance Live checks out Foot Locker shares following a stock upgrade by Credit Suisse analysts.
January has now been and gone and turned out to be a nice gift for investors. Battered by 2022’s bear, the tech-heavy Nasdaq, in particular, put in an excellent showing, seeing out the month ~11% into the green, in what amounted to its best start to a year since 2001. That signals the appetite for risk is on again and that will be good news for Cathie Wood, the ARK Investment CEO, whose investing style heavily favors disruptors - equities that are naturally positioned at the risky end of the sca
Yahoo Finance Live anchors discuss the rise in stock for cigarette maker Altria.
SoFi (NASDAQ: SOFI) recently reported fourth-quarter earnings that were extremely impressive. But there's one number that I'm most excited about, and it isn't any of the headline stats. In this short video, I run down the highlights of the quarter and the most important number for investors to watch.
The day after a successful share sale, the conglomerate of Asia's former richest man has decided to return investors their money.
As the Fed raises interest rates, here are the biggest winners and losers from its latest decision.
Yahoo Finance Live anchors discuss third-quarter earnings for Electronic Arts.
Amazon's (AMZN) fourth-quarter results are likely to reflect benefits of AWS's expanding customer base, driven by the strengthening services portfolio and rising number of infrastructure regions.
Three plain-as-day bargains are hiding in plain sight among Berkshire Hathaway's roughly four dozen holdings.
Chubb's (CB) fourth-quarter 2022 results reflect higher catastrophe losses, which were partially offset by higher net investment income and higher premiums in the company's North America businesses.
In the latest trading session, ZIM Integrated Shipping Services (ZIM) closed at $18.72, marking a +0.59% move from the previous day.
Every investor in Baidu, Inc. ( NASDAQ:BIDU ) should be aware of the most powerful shareholder groups. The group...
Scotts (SMG) delivered earnings and revenue surprises of 27.14% and 4.59%, respectively, for the quarter ended December 2022. Do the numbers hold clues to what lies ahead for the stock?
Want to know which stocks Warren Buffett owns? Many investors don't realize that there's another group of stocks Buffett owns in addition to the stocks listed in Berkshire's 13-F documents. New England Asset Management (NEAM) is an investment firm that's a wholly owned subsidiary of Berkshire Hathaway.
GOLD vs. AEM: Which Stock Is the Better Value Option?
Shares of cardboard box maker WestRock Company (NYSE: WRK), you see, tumbled 14% through 10:30 a.m. ET Wednesday after the company reported an earnings miss and withdrew its guidance for the rest of the year. Instead of the $0.60-per-share adjusted profit and $5.1 billion in sales that Wall Street expected, this morning, WestRock admitted that its fiscal Q1 2023 earnings were only $0.55 per share and its sales $4.9 billion. As I mentioned, even the $0.55 that WestRock did earn last quarter were of the adjusted (i.e., non-GAAP, pro forma) variety.
India's Gautam Adani, the school dropout who rose to become one of the world's richest men, suffered a stunning defeat on Wednesday when his flagship firm withdrew a blockbuster share sale after an attack by a small U.S. investment firm over his business practices. The move came after Adani's companies lost nearly $86 billion in the stock market as investors bailed out on the tycoon who built a conglomerate spanning ports, coal mines, food businesses, airports and lately media. On Tuesday, the Adani group appeared to have fought back the attack by the New York-based short-seller Hindenburg and rallied investors behind the $2.5 billion share issue of flagship firm Adani Enterprises.
The Indian tycoon's conglomerate is being routed on the stock market, and where it ends is unclear.
Intel Corp. continues to cut costs for everything except payments to investors. Intel (INTC) which is already in the process of cutting what is believed to be thousands of jobs amid steep declines in profit and revenue, is reducing Chief Executive Pat Gelsinger’s base salary by 25% and trimming other salaries at a descending rate based on seniority, down to 5% cuts for midlevel positions, a person familiar with the matter told MarketWatch. While nonexempt workers and junior positions face no pay cuts, Intel is trimming its 401(k) contributions to 2.5% from 5% and will suspend merit raises and quarterly performance bonuses, the person said.
Michael Burry, the hedge-fund manager at Scion Asset Management who correctly forecast the 2008 financial crisis, on Tuesday night sent out a one-word tweet: “Sell.” Burry didn’t elaborate, but it’s not hard to fill in the blanks. Assets like bitcoin and ARK Innovation ETF surged in January, in a seeming dash for trash on the view the Fed’s going to pivot to rate cuts soon, which is a lot to stomach for a value-focused investor like Burry.
2023 is off to a strong start with the S&P 500 gaining 6.2% and the Nasdaq Composite jumping 10.7% so far in January. Rather than sitting on the sidelines and waiting things out while experts predict where the market could be moving, I'm investing in high-growth dividend stocks that should perform admirably in an up or a down economy. It's no secret I've been incredibly bullish on alternative asset management company Blackstone (NYSE: BX).