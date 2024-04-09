Footwear market: Consumers desire comfort over appearance

Consumers' desire for comfort is putting brands such as Crocs (CROX), Deckers (DECK), and Skechers (SKX) in the spotlight. In 2023, the global comfort footwear market reached $26.35 billion and is expected to near $50 billion by 2028.

Brooke DiPalma highlights the brands that stand to benefit from the rising appeal of comfortable footwear and highlights shifting trends in the workplace and among younger generations pushing comfy footwear higher.

Editor's note: This article was written by Gabriel Roy.