Ford beats earnings estimates amid auto inflation, EV push

MarketWatch

The U.S.-listed shares of Canada-based Suncor Energy Inc. ran up 5.9% toward a 3 1/2-year high after activist investor Elliott Management L.P. urged the oil and gas company to enhance its board and explore opportunities to unlock the value of its assets. In a letter to Suncor's board, Elliott said the company should add five new independent directors, conduct an objective review of its executive leadership, overhaul the operational and safety culture, increase capital returns and explore value o