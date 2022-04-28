Ford beats earnings estimates amid auto inflation, EV push
Yahoo Finance Live’s Julie Hyman and Brian Sozzi discuss first quarter earnings for Ford.
Yahoo Finance Live's Julie Hyman and Brian Sozzi discuss first quarter earnings for Ford.
Amidst rising inflation, telecom giants AT&T (NYSE: T) and Verizon (NYSE: VZ) are appealing investments. AT&T and Verizon both stand to gain from this burgeoning need for connectivity. AT&T is at an inflection point in its storied history.
Shares of Teladoc Health Inc. were plunging 40% in premarket trading Thursday after the telemedicine cut its full-year outlook, prompting a handful of analysts who once recommended the stock to jump ship.
Our call of the day from TS Lombard chief economist Steven Blitz warns that the "golden era of Fed-controlled equity markets" is nearing an end.
Take a step back and look at the bigger picture: Some companies are stronger than the headwinds currently blowing against their stocks.
Investors are increasingly worried about a recession, and those fears have caused the Nasdaq Composite to slip back into bear market territory. Currently, the growth-heavy index is down just over 20% from its high, but many individual stocks have been hit much harder.
Yahoo Finance’s Dan Howley joins the Live show to discuss quarterly earnings for Twitter as well as the outlook for the social media platform amid the Elon Musk deal.
The auto maker maintained its financial forecasts for the full year, but Wall Street isn't heaping praise on the quarterly results.
Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. ( NASDAQ:WBD ) shareholders that were waiting for something to happen have been dealt a...
The U.S.-listed shares of Canada-based Suncor Energy Inc. ran up 5.9% toward a 3 1/2-year high after activist investor Elliott Management L.P. urged the oil and gas company to enhance its board and explore opportunities to unlock the value of its assets. In a letter to Suncor's board, Elliott said the company should add five new independent directors, conduct an objective review of its executive leadership, overhaul the operational and safety culture, increase capital returns and explore value o
The cigarette and tobacco manufacturer is still unable to sell IQOS but maintains full-year earnings guidance.
Heavy-machinery maker Caterpillar reported first-quarter numbers that beat Wall Street expectations. A year ago, Caterpillar reported EPS of $2.87 from $11.9 billion in sales. Caterpillar stock was off about 1.9% in premarket trading.
Yahoo Finance Live's Rachelle Akuffo breaks down Pinterest and PayPal's Q1 earnings reports.
Meta Founder Mark Zuckerberg appears to have reminded himself that when you are a public company, income statements matter — especially to shareholders.
Baltimore-based T. Rowe Price reported Thursday that it experienced $18.1 billion of outflows from equity strategies as Russia’s invasion of Ukraine and the Federal Reserve’s response to fast-rising consumer prices caused the stock market to struggle.
The future performance of one of Upstart's asset-backed securities could be important for the stock.
Semiconductor stock Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) suffered its second down day in a row on Wednesday, falling 3.5% through 10:30 a.m. ET. You can blame investment bank Evercore ISI for that. In a note covered by Marketwatch Wednesday morning, Evercore ISI analyst C.J. Muse blasted the entire semiconductor sector as "almost uninvestable today" -- and warned that this situation could persist into the second half of 2022.
(Bloomberg) -- More New York apartment renters are declining to renew leases as they’re being presented with post-pandemic rate increases, landlord Equity Residential said.Most Read from BloombergFour European Gas Buyers Made Ruble Payments to RussiaRussia to Cut Gas to Poland and Bulgaria, Making Energy a WeaponAmazon’s Twitch Seeks to Revamp Creator Pay With Focus on ProfitRussia to Cut Gas to Poland, Bulgaria Until Pay Demands MetHwang’s Spectacular Collapse Culminates in Criminal ChargesDeal
The stock market is more dynamic than you probably realize. History has consistently shown that, due to innovation and execution, today's largest publicly traded companies are unlikely to retain their pedestal position for a significant length of time. As an example, just one of the 10 largest publicly traded companies in 1999 is still in the top 10 (Microsoft).
The billionaire and CEO of the premium electric vehicle maker just spent most of April discussing another company.
Operating revenue of $4.69 billion was slightly higher than analyst estimates for $4.67 billion. Southwest stock gained 2% to $46.85 on Thursday. Analysts expect Southwest to earn $1.13 this year on revenue of $21.92 billion.