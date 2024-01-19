Ford cuts production for F-150 Lightning electric pickup

Ford (F) announced it will cut production of its electric F-150 Lightning pickup truck starting April 1st, citing slowing EV demand. At the same time, Ford plans to boost output of its gasoline-powered Bronco SUV and Ranger pickup models. It comes after Ford CEO Jim Farley told Yahoo Finance in an interview that though "mainstream customers" are now showing an interest in EVs, they are "not going to pay a big premium" for the vehicles.

Editor's note: This article was written by Angel Smith