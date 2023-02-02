Ford earnings: What to expect
Yahoo Finance’s Pras Subramanian joins the Live show to break down the expectations for Ford’s earnings and EV pricing.
Yahoo Finance’s Pras Subramanian joins the Live show to break down the expectations for Ford’s earnings and EV pricing.
Higher oil price is likely to have aided BP's Q4 earnings.
Thursday is a big day for tech earnings as Alphabet, Amazon and Apple all are set to report their quarterly results.
When Cathie Wood speaks, people listen. The chief executive of Ark Investment Management has had a far-from-perfect record when it comes to her investment choices -- not to mention not exactly flattering feedback from CNBC's Jim Cramer. When asked what stock Wood would choose she won a million dollar lottery and was forced to choose a stock for ten years, Wood's pick was just as disruptive as her reputation.
Air Products and Chemicals (APD) delivered earnings and revenue surprises of -3.30% and 3.59%, respectively, for the quarter ended December 2022. Do the numbers hold clues to what lies ahead for the stock?
Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM ) Full Year 2022 Results Key Financial Results Revenue: US$402.2b (up 44% from FY 2021). Net...
Yahoo Finance Live’s Julie Hyman breaks down oil earnings.
Carvana stock has crashed back to Earth after a massive run, and these three indicators show just how bad things are.
A short squeeze occurs when short-sellers rush to cover their positions on a stock. The sudden rush of buying can quickly push a stock price higher. After a tough market year in 2022, some stocks have built up large short-seller followings, potentially priming the pump for a new wave of short squeezes.
Shares of Coinbase (NASDAQ: COIN) have gotten crushed since hitting public markets, but the business is in better shape than you might think. There's billions of dollars in cash on the balance sheet, and there are growing revenue sources from USDC and Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH) staking.
Apple (AAPL) earnings are expected at 4:30 pm ET Thursday, February 2nd, 2023. Apple CEO Tim Cook is set to take center stage on the earnings call. Investors will be watching closely for key items including iPhones, fallout from ongoing lockdowns in China, mounting layoffs in the tech industry and beyond and questions about the state of the U.S. economy overall. Yahoo Finance's Brian Sozzi and Brad Smith break down the three things they're watching after the call.Make sure you tune into their live coverage following Apple's earnings call later this afternoon Watch: Yahoo Finance Live Programming - 10am ET: Cathie Wood discusses tech earnings - 11am ET: Why the earnings call matters - 4:30pm ET: Dave Briggs and Seana Smith bring Apple's earnings to you live - 6pm ET (or when the earnings call ends): Brian Sozzi and Brad Smith will have a vibe check with market reaction and a look ahead at what Apple's results mean for both consumers and investors.
Significant rise in provisions on the deteriorating economic outlook, non-interest loss and higher costs result in Sallie Mae (SLM) incurring a loss in Q4.
These high-octane income stocks, with yields ranging from 4.3% to 15.4%, have been bought hand over fist by billionaire investors.
8x8 (EGHT) delivered earnings and revenue surprises of 133.33% and 1.49%, respectively, for the quarter ended December 2022. Do the numbers hold clues to what lies ahead for the stock?
Honeywell International Inc. (HON) delivered earnings and revenue surprises of 1.20% and 0.38%, respectively, for the quarter ended December 2022. Do the numbers hold clues to what lies ahead for the stock?
Dividend stocks are a great way to mitigate downside risk, hedge against inflation, and generate reliable levels of passive income. Closed-end funds, real estate investment trusts (REITs), and some actively managed diversified holding companies are purpose-built to return an outsize portion of cash flows to shareholders via regular distributions. Arbor Realty Trust (NYSE: ABR) is a REIT with a current annualized yield of 10.75%.
Modine (MOD) delivered earnings and revenue surprises of 11.63% and 0.23%, respectively, for the quarter ended December 2022. Do the numbers hold clues to what lies ahead for the stock?
While the top- and bottom-line numbers for Corteva, Inc. (CTVA) give a sense of how the business performed in the quarter ended December 2022, it could be worth looking at how some of its key metrics compare to Wall Street estimates and year-ago values.
There's one really big number at Costco that investors have to watch, and a second one that's nearly as important.
In this article, we will 12 best discuss dividend growth stocks with 10% yearly increases. You can skip our detailed analysis of dividend companies and their returns over the years, and go directly to read 5 Best Dividend Growth Stocks With 10%+ Yearly Increases. The historical analysis of dividend growers has shown their outperformance over […]
If you want to know who really controls Bright Green Corporation ( NASDAQ:BGXX ), then you'll have to look at the...