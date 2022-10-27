Ford earnings take hit on supply chain issues
Yahoo Finance’s Pras Subramanian joins the Live show to discuss third-quarter earnings for Ford.
Yahoo Finance’s Pras Subramanian joins the Live show to discuss third-quarter earnings for Ford.
Annaly (NLY) delivered earnings and revenue surprises of 2.91% and 24.17%, respectively, for the quarter ended September 2022. Do the numbers hold clues to what lies ahead for the stock?
Where is the belt tightening at the struggling Meta?
Stanley Black & Decker (SWK) delivered earnings and revenue surprises of 4.11% and 0.10%, respectively, for the quarter ended September 2022. Do the numbers hold clues to what lies ahead for the stock?
To use both definitions, Teladoc's bottom line comes down to what investors wanted to see most: an improving net loss reported in its third-quarter results. Sure, investors were glad to see that Teladoc's Q3 revenue jumped 17% year over year to $611.4 million. The big difference between Teladoc's Q3 results and its results from earlier this year was visible on the company's bottom line.
Shares of Bionano Genomics (NASDAQ: BNGO) tumbled by more than 55% this year, but that hasn't led Wall Street analysts who follow the stock to walk back their year-ahead price estimates or change their recommendations -- and for them, it's still a buy. In fact, compared to its current price (near $2.50), the average price target of analysts is $11, which would imply a massive run-up over the coming months. Bionano Genomics makes a device called the Saphyr, which biomedical laboratories use to analyze chromosomes.
E-commerce firm Shopify reported a smaller-than-expected Q3 loss while revenue topped estimates and re-accelerated after 6 quarters of slowing growth.
Today's video focuses on how Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) and Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ: AMD) could benefit from Meta Platforms' (NASDAQ: META) huge push into artificial intelligence. Many might believe that Nvidia only has one solution for the data center market, but this video will show various solutions Nvidia provides.
Northrop Grumman (NOC) delivered earnings and revenue surprises of -3.28% and 1.96%, respectively, for the quarter ended September 2022. Do the numbers hold clues to what lies ahead for the stock?
Southwest (LUV) delivered earnings and revenue surprises of 21.95% and 0.14%, respectively, for the quarter ended September 2022. Do the numbers hold clues to what lies ahead for the stock?
Align Technology (ALGN) delivered earnings and revenue surprises of -38.46% and 8.11%, respectively, for the quarter ended September 2022. Do the numbers hold clues to what lies ahead for the stock?
Pegasystems (PEGA) delivered earnings and revenue surprises of -36% and 4.31%, respectively, for the quarter ended September 2022. Do the numbers hold clues to what lies ahead for the stock?
Weaker end-market demand and lower steel prices are likely to have hurt U.S. Steel's (X) Q3 results.
"We continue to execute on our strategy, invest in leading-edge science and drive innovation," said CEO Robert Davis.
Altria also said it make an initial capital contribution of $150 million towards a new venture with Japan Tobacco called Horizon Innovations.
Independent Wealth Solutions Management Paul Meeks joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss tech earnings and how they are weighing on markets, macro headwinds, investing in the tech space, post-COVID PC demand, and the outlook for Meta.
Big Pharma will close out this week's earnings reports, with Gilead Sciences (GILD) set to give its Q3 results on October 27. With GILD edging towards its 52-week highs, investors will want to see if earnings can support a continued rally in its stock.
In this article, we will take a look at the 10 best shipping and container stocks to buy now. To skip our analysis of the recent market trends and activity, you can go directly to see the 5 Best Shipping and Container Stocks to Buy Now. The shipping and container companies play an important role […]
Meta's expenses are surging as revenue declines, and some investors are likely losing faith in the company's ability to create meaningful shareholder value.
Pfizer Inc.'s ( NYSE:PFE ) price-to-earnings (or "P/E") ratio of 8.8x might make it look like a buy right now compared...
The veteran tech giant completed a transformation of its business last year, and is now on a path of revenue growth.