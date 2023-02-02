Ford earnings: Stock drops sharply after missing Q4 EPS estimates
Yahoo Finance's Pras Subramanian breaks down Ford earnings.
Ford Motor Co. late Thursday reported mixed quarterly results, with Chief Executive Jim Farley saying that the auto maker left $2 billion in profit on the table, referring to the company's full-year losses.
Ford earnings missed Thursday sending F stock lower after hours. The automaker updated its Mach-E EV pricing and production strategy.
Ford Motor’s earnings for the fourth quarter weren’t good enough even though guidance for 2023 was just about right. Thursday evening, Ford (ticker: F) reported fourth-quarter earnings per share of 51 cents and an operating profit of $2.6 billion from sales of $44 billion. Wall Street was looking for earnings per share of about 62 cents and an operating profit of $3.4 billion from sales of $40.6 billion.
DETROIT (Reuters) -Ford Motor Co on Thursday reported fourth-quarter profit fell from a year earlier, and the automaker blamed supply chain issues and production "instabilities" that raised costs, along with lower-than-expected volumes. Full-year profit was short of expectations and Ford shares dropped more than 6% in after-market trading. "We should have done much better last year," Ford CEO Jim Farley said in a statement.
