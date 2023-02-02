Ford earnings: Stock drops sharply after missing Q4 EPS estimates

Reuters

AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc, the movie theater operator that became a "meme stock" during the COVID-19 pandemic, has come up with an unusual way to win shareholder approval for stock sales that would raise cash, according to a regulatory filing and six corporate finance experts who reviewed it. AMC raised more than $2 billion through stock sales in 2021, largely on the back of retail investors who sent its shares on a wild rally, along with other meme stocks such as GameStop Corp. This helped it avoid the fate of bankrupt peer Cineworld Group LLC but also diluted its shareholders ninefold.