Ford earnings: Stock drops sharply after missing Q4 EPS estimates

U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,179.76
    +60.55 (+1.47%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,053.94
    -39.02 (-0.11%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    12,200.82
    +384.50 (+3.25%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,001.22
    +40.41 (+2.06%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    75.91
    -0.50 (-0.65%)
     

  • Gold

    1,927.20
    -15.60 (-0.80%)
     

  • Silver

    23.55
    -0.06 (-0.25%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0915
    -0.0079 (-0.72%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.3960
    -0.0010 (-0.03%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2220
    -0.0152 (-1.23%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    128.7100
    -0.2150 (-0.17%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    23,677.47
    -16.52 (-0.07%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    541.21
    -4.11 (-0.75%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,820.16
    +59.05 (+0.76%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,402.05
    +55.17 (+0.20%)
     
