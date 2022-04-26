Ford F-150 Lightning electric truck begins production

Yahoo Finance’s Pras Subramanian joins the Live show to discuss Ford moving forward with plans to begin production for its F-150 electric truck.

Video Transcript

BRIAN SOZZI: It's an electric day for Ford. The automaker begins production of its F-150 Lightning pickup truck. Yahoo Finance's senior autos correspondent Pras Subramanian is here with the details. So Ford is calling this as important as the Model T. Is that right?

PRAS SUBRAMANIAN: I think you're right, Sozz. I mean, Bill Ford and Jim Farley saying the same, is the most important release for the company ever. And I think they're right because they're really kind of transitioning their user base to like an electric pickup truck that many work truck owners, commercial fleet owners are a little wary of.

But hey, they're making a compelling product here. That 40,000 work truck is supposedly sold out. They're ramping up production to 150,000 vehicles by 2023. And then Jim Farley said on a competing network that they have enough batteries and chips to actually make those trucks for those customers in the next couple of years.

BRIAN SOZZI: Getting lost, I think, are two things. One, Tesla has no pickup truck yet. Cybertruck is not out. It's supposed to come out next year. And then the tech inside this Lightning is pretty fascinating. You could charge your home with this truck. Not other competing offers can do this.

PRAS SUBRAMANIAN: Yeah, it has a V to G technology where you can actually charge from the grid to your house. But you made a great point, Sozz, is that they're the first company to do mass industrialization of an electric pickup. Rivian's making that truck but making, what, like 2,000 a quarter? Ford wants to make that like in a week.

BRIAN SOZZI: Rivian, who? [LAUGHS]

PRAS SUBRAMANIAN: Right, I know. So we're seeing Ford actually doing that. They have the chips, the components, the new Rouge facility-- that historic facility with the Model T which actually was made. They're doing it. Today's the big celebration, that culmination of years of planning.

Story continues

You know, Jim Farley is going to put a feather in his hat and be like, this is my big day. And I think it's gonna-- and we'll watch within the next couple of years how that goes. But it like Ford is in the driver's seat when it comes to that mass industrialization of an electric pickups.

BRIAN SOZZI: I know you like your Lamborghinis and Bentleys there Pras. Have you've driven one of these things yet?

PRAS SUBRAMANIAN: The F-150 Lightning?

BRIAN SOZZI: Yeah.

PRAS SUBRAMANIAN: No, but they're going to have the press drive soon. So I will do that and I will film it all, come here with you, Sozz--

BRIAN SOZZI: Yes.

PRAS SUBRAMANIAN: --and tell you how it is.

BRIAN SOZZI: Yeah, it's gonna be big. It can charge my one bedroom co-op in Long Island. We'll see. [INAUDIBLE] [? gonna ?] run a plug right up the window. All right, but I'm looking forward to catch up with Jim Farley.

PRAS SUBRAMANIAN: Yeah.

BRIAN SOZZI: The CEO of Ford, Jim Farley, I'm going to be talking to him later on this afternoon so we'll ask him about this. And I know you have a big interview coming up, too.

PRAS SUBRAMANIAN: Yeah, Linda Zhang, chief engineer, too. But you know, how they got this going, how they got those features that you talked about, those really high end features in their car, and also getting it to scale and mass production, too.

BRIAN SOZZI: Pras Subramanian, good to see you.