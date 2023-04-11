Ford invests $1.3 billion in Canadian EV manufacturing hub; Lucid unveils first model
Yahoo Finance automotive reporter Pras Subramanian joins the Live show to discuss the latest developments in the EV sector involving Lucid and Ford.
While markets have seen sound gains year-to-date, with the S&P up more than 7% and the NASDAQ an even better 15%, plenty of indicators are sending out contrary signals. Inflation remains high, but there’s doubt that the Fed could keep boosting interest rates without sparking another banking crisis, and there’s real worry that the combination of high inflation, high rates, and an unstable banking sector may bring about a recession in the near term. Watching current conditions, billionaire hedge m
(Bloomberg) -- This week's lull in the US stock market is likely to end with Wednesday's consumer price index report, and Goldman Sachs Group Inc. partner John Flood has offered a set of guidelines for what investors may soon face.
Buffet has long been a fan of overseas investment and is looking to forge closer ties to Japan.
The U.S. multifamily housing sector is feeling the heat as interest rates rise and rent growth slows.
New data shows mortgage financiers lost an average of $301 a home loan last year, the first time negative profits were recorded.
Starwood Capital CEO Barry Sternlicht says that rents tell us inflation is about to plummet.
Tens of thousands of Facebook employees had been working from home for just two months when Mark Zuckerberg made a bold prediction: in a few years, half of the company’s employees would not regularly come into the office.
A federal jury convicted the former CEO and two other ex-executives of the once-highflying startup on charges that they defrauded customers and investors.
Deciding which accounts you'll withdraw money from – and when you'll take it – is an important decision in retirement. However, you may want to consider preserving assets held in a taxable brokerage account and passing them down to heirs. … Continue reading → The post This Tax Loophole Can Save Your Heirs Big. Here's How T. Rowe Price Says to Use It appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.
If you have $2,500 to invest in a CD right now, here’s how much you could earn.
XBB.1.16 may not be just another run-of-the-mill Omicron, according to a prominent pediatrician in India.
Lockheed (LMT) doesn't possess the right combination of the two key ingredients for a likely earnings beat in its upcoming report. Get prepared with the key expectations.
"Investors too optimistic on rate cuts and not pessimistic enough on recession," Bank of America's Michael Hartnett said.
"This is what you tend to see at the beginning of new bullish phases," Carson Group chief market strategist Ryan Detrick told Insider on Monday.
(Bloomberg) -- Katie Cotton, a longtime Apple Inc. communications chief who served as a steward for the company's iconic brand during the Steve Jobs era and beyond, has died.
More than half of the $2.9 trillion in commercial mortgages will be up for refinancing in the next couple of years, according to Morgan Stanley.
"You tell me when the first interest rate cut is, and I will tell you when the second half of the pain is going to start."
Warner Bros. Discovery is set to unveil a new streaming service Wednesday, but its CEO’s playbook is much broader than that.
(Bloomberg) -- Britain's money-supply economists, who emerged from obscurity in the pandemic by correctly anticipating sky-high inflation before anyone else, are sounding the alarm again.
Berkshire had bought more than $4.1 billion of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co's shares between July and September 2022, but in February said it had sold 86% of its stake by year-end. The size of the investment suggested that Buffett, rather than one of his Berkshire portfolio managers, had bought the shares for Berkshire, and the sale was unexpected given the billionaire's preference to invest for the long-term.