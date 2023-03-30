U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,050.83
    +23.02 (+0.57%)
     

  • Dow 30

    32,859.03
    +141.43 (+0.43%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    12,013.47
    +87.24 (+0.73%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,768.38
    -3.22 (-0.18%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    74.41
    +1.44 (+1.97%)
     

  • Gold

    1,998.70
    +14.20 (+0.72%)
     

  • Silver

    24.04
    +0.57 (+2.45%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0908
    +0.0060 (+0.56%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.5510
    -0.0150 (-0.42%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2389
    +0.0077 (+0.63%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    132.6900
    -0.0550 (-0.04%)
     

  • Bitcoin USD

    28,144.98
    -227.75 (-0.80%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    614.03
    -5.21 (-0.84%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,620.43
    +56.16 (+0.74%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,782.93
    -100.85 (-0.36%)
     

Ford raises initial pricing of F-150 Lightning EV Pro to $61,860

1
Yahoo Finance

Yahoo Finance automotive correspondent Pras Subramanian joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss the latest news from Ford and Tesla.

