Ford raises initial pricing of F-150 Lightning EV Pro to $61,860
Yahoo Finance automotive correspondent Pras Subramanian joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss the latest news from Ford and Tesla.
Stephen Schwartzman, worth $42 billion and at the head of a firm managing almost $1 trillion, says social media is what doomed the bank.
GSK plc (NYSE: GSK) and Scynexis Inc (NASDAQ: SCYX) have entered into an exclusive license agreement for Brexafemme (ibrexafungerp tablets). The FDA approved the antifungal for vulvovaginal candidiasis (VVC) and reduced the incidence of recurrent VVC (RVVC). This exclusive agreement gives GSK rights to commercialize Brexafemme for VVC and RVVC while continuing to develop ibrexafungerp, which is in phase 3 trials for potentially treating invasive candidiasis (IC), which affects the blood or inter
The Oracle of Omaha never saw a future in cryptocurrency.
Investors looking for alpha in an uncertain market environment could do worse than following in the footsteps of legendary stock pickers and probably none can match Warren Buffet’s reputation. Not for nothing the “Oracle of Omaha” is considered one of the all-time greats and for nearly 60 years, between 1965 and 2022, his Berkshire Hathaway firm’s returns have doubled those of the S&P 500. So, it’s definitely worth nosing through Buffett’s portfolio to see which stocks he currently holds. And wh
My wife and I are 70 years old. We've paid off everything, including the house. Between my pension of $29,000 and Social Security, we're getting a gross of $99,000 a year in income, which is more than enough. Our current … Continue reading →
Stratasys' (SSYS) high-growth product launches, strategic collaborations and highly attractive valuation are likely to have made it a lucrative takeover target for Nano Dimension.
For most people, it will be little or no problem to retire at age 65 if they have $2.5 million in savings. This amount of capital invested prudently is likely to provide sufficient income for a lifestyle comfortable enough to … Continue reading →
Silicon Valley Bank assets got bought for pennies on the dollar, so where does that leave FRC?
97% of companies think spying on their remote workers makes them more productive. But many employees end up getting fired for it—or quitting.
The firm said it was relocating “immediately” from Washington after the state’s supreme court cleared the way for a capital gains tax on individuals.
My investment accounts don't withhold taxes from my capital gains, which is causing me to owe large amounts when I file my returns. How can I mitigate this situation? -David As capital gains distributions are unpredictable and usually unknown until … Continue reading →
A Citigroup preferred stock yields about 10%, an unusually good deal. Bank regulations passed in the wake of the financial crisis disallowed trust preferred as a component of Tier 1 bank capital but grandfathered the Citigroup issue. This gives Citigroup an incentive to keep the preferred outstanding.
(Bloomberg) -- Charles Schwab Corp.’s clients are pulling cash out of the firm’s low-interest-rate bank accounts at twice the rate that Morgan Stanley expected, prompting the firm’s analyst to yank his buy-equivalent rating on Schwab for the first time since he began covering the brokerage stock seven years ago.Most Read from Bloomberg$52 Billion Chipmaking Plan Is Racing Toward FailureNew Yorkers Are Moving to These Three Florida Cities$335,000 Pay for ‘AI Whisperer’ Jobs Appears in Red-Hot Mar
The salaries offered to U.S. accountants and auditors last year climbed at their quickest pace in recent years, but industry observers say increasing pay alone may not be enough to remedy a national shortage of accountants.
The FDA announced feedback regarding using the Liebowitz Social Anxiety Scale (LSAS) as the primary endpoint for future clinical studies designed to evaluate the efficacy of a treatment for the overall control of symptoms of a social anxiety disorder (SAD). SAD is on the rise post-COVID, impacting roughly 23.7 million people across the United States, the company told Benzinga in an email statement. With FDA feedback confirming the acceptable use of the LSAS as a primary efficacy endpoint, Vistag
The semiconductor maker brings forward timelines for production of next-generation data-center chips.
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis tried to hurt Disney for criticizing his 'Don't Say Gay' law, but he just demonstrated his stupidity.
Elon Musk doesn't seem all that impressed with Warren Buffett's stock picks. And he took to Twitter — of course — to say so.
Saving for retirement is one of the most important parts of securing your financial future. While programs like Social Security can help, they often aren't enough on their own. This is why it is crucial to have retirement savings of … Continue reading →
Most officials see at least one more rate hike — but investors aren’t saying the same.