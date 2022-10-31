Ford reportedly offers severance to ‘underperformers’
Yahoo Finance Live anchors discuss reports around Ford's restructuring plans.
Yahoo Finance Live anchors discuss reports around Ford's restructuring plans.
However, Nikola said it was working on a definitive agreement with the hydrogen producer to expand supply for Nikola's fuel-cell electric vehicles. The over 7,000-acre KeyState site is expected to be operational in 2026 and will also supply ammonia and urea for industrial and transportation markets. Nikola is also building a hydrogen fuel cell electric semi-truck with a range of up to 500 miles and a refuel time of under 20 minutes that would enable it to carry freight over longer distances.
The analysts who follow these fast-growing businesses think their stock prices could shoot much higher.
Last week, Boeing (NYSE: BA) reported that revenue returned to growth in Q3 and that the company had generated $2.9 billion of free cash flow in the period. With the global economy weakening, supply chains in tatters, and previous mistakes still costing Boeing billions of dollars, the company's weak balance sheet makes Boeing stock look extremely unattractive. In some respects, Boeing made progress on its turnaround last quarter.
First Solar (FSLR) has received quite a bit of attention from Zacks.com users lately. Therefore, it is wise to be aware of the facts that can impact the stock's prospects.
Not much has gone right for Roku (NASDAQ: ROKU) this year. Revenue growth abruptly stalled out, coming in at 18% in the second quarter and with guidance calling for just 3% growth in the third quarter. With its digital advertising peers, like Alphabet and Meta Platforms, reporting weak earnings, Roku is likely to face substantial headwinds for at least the second half of the year, if not well into 2023 or as long as advertisers fear a recession.
Not even tech giants like Alphabet are immune to the economic slowdown, but that doesn't mean you should avoid them.
And how you can turn their financial success into your own.
In this article we present the list of 15 Best Large Cap Dividend Growth Stocks To Buy. Click to skip ahead and see the 5 Best Large Cap Dividend Growth Stocks To Buy. Visa Inc. (NYSE:V), Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO), and JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) headline the group of large cap dividend growth stocks […]
Economists widely expect another three quarters of a percentage point interest rate hike from the Federal Reserve in November, but there's much less agreement about what happens next.
Don't make the same mistake as Zillow when you try to price a home.
Every investor in Amazon.com, Inc. ( NASDAQ:AMZN ) should be aware of the most powerful shareholder groups. We can see...
The message is simple. Be greedy when others are fearful.
Brazil stocks fell broadly after Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva won Sunday's runoff presidential election. State-owned Petrobras stock shed 7% Monday morning.
Alibaba Group Holding Limited's ( NYSE:BABA ) price-to-earnings (or "P/E") ratio of 30.9x might make it look like a...
(Bloomberg) -- Investors are closely watching whom Brazilian President-elect Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva will pick to lead Petroleo Brasileiro SA to gauge how much its business strategy will change under the new, more left-wing administration.Most Read from BloombergMusk Posts Then Deletes Tweet Spreading Conspiracy Theory on Pelosi AttackLula Edges Out Bolsonaro to Win Presidency of Divided BrazilGoldman Sachs Now Sees Fed Rates Peaking at 5% in MarchStocks Trim October Jump as Fed, Earnings in F
The devastation wrought by Hurricane Ian could be an opportunity for real estate investors because of a federal disaster rule that victims are just starting to become aware of. Homeowners along Florida’s Gulf Coast whose homes were damaged and destroyed by the storm are subject to the Federal Emergency Management Agency’s (FEMA) Substantial Damages and Substantial Improvements rule, also known as the FEMA 50% rule. The rule also applies to commercial property. According to the FEMA 50% rule, if
The Nasdaq has been hammered by some of its biggest tech stocks, drawing comparisons to the dot-com bubble and bust. The problem: Big Tech is still pricey.
Yahoo Finance Live anchors discuss how markets opened ahead of a busy week of economic data.
One bright spot for investors last week was the unexpectedly strong GDP print. The figure rose 2.6% and outpaced the 2.3% forecast. But perhaps the most significant data point was the Fed’s own inflation gauge, which fell from 7.3% to 4.2%. While market watchers expect the Fed to raise rates again in its November meeting, there is some speculation that the central bank may start slowing down its rate hike policy as early as December. In response to all of this, markets jumped on Friday. The S&P
Amazon (AMZN) has been one of the stocks most watched by Zacks.com users lately. So, it is worth exploring what lies ahead for the stock.