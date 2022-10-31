U.S. markets close in 4 hours 41 minutes

  • S&P 500

    3,879.03
    -22.03 (-0.56%)
     

  • Dow 30

    32,782.67
    -79.13 (-0.24%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    10,974.35
    -128.10 (-1.15%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,843.29
    -3.63 (-0.20%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    87.23
    -0.67 (-0.76%)
     

  • Gold

    1,642.30
    -2.50 (-0.15%)
     

  • Silver

    19.17
    +0.02 (+0.12%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    0.9887
    -0.0079 (-0.79%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    4.0460
    +0.0360 (+0.90%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1489
    -0.0126 (-1.09%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    148.8290
    +1.4090 (+0.96%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    20,360.56
    -341.87 (-1.65%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    483.88
    -4.33 (-0.89%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,123.74
    +76.07 (+1.08%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,587.46
    +482.26 (+1.78%)
     
2

Ford reportedly offers severance to ‘underperformers’

Yahoo Finance Live anchors discuss reports around Ford's restructuring plans.

Recommended Stories