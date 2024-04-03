Advertisement
Ford reports booming EV sales in Q1, rising 86% year-over-year

Seana Smith and Brad Smith

Automaker Ford (F) reported 500,000 vehicle sales in the US for its first-quarter 2024, rising 7% year-over-year while EV sales surged 86% year-over-year. Morning Brief co-hosts Brad Smith and Seana Smith break the sales figures from the American-based automaker, including what it signifies for its outlook on hybrid and electric vehicles.

For more expert insight and the latest market action, click here to watch this full episode of Morning Brief.

Editor's note: This article was written by Luke Carberry Mogan.

