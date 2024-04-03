Ford reports booming EV sales in Q1, rising 86% year-over-year

Automaker Ford (F) reported 500,000 vehicle sales in the US for its first-quarter 2024, rising 7% year-over-year while EV sales surged 86% year-over-year. Morning Brief co-hosts Brad Smith and Seana Smith break the sales figures from the American-based automaker, including what it signifies for its outlook on hybrid and electric vehicles.

Editor's note: This article was written by Luke Carberry Mogan.