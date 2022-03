Reuters

U.S. consumers upped their outlook for where inflation will be a year from now and in three years time, and they expect to spend substantially more on food, gas and rent in the next 12 months, according to a survey released on Monday by the New York Federal Reserve. The rise in inflation expectations reverses some of the declines seen in January. U.S. households are coping with the highest pace of price increases in 40 years and policymakers are watching closely to see if the shock leads to higher inflation expectations, which could fuel further price hikes, or if consumers largely view the surge in prices as temporary.