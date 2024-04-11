Advertisement
Ford takes aim at Tesla with new EV rebate incentive

Julie Hyman and Josh Lipton

Ford (F) rolls out a new rebate incentive offering a $1,500 discount on its EVs to car buyers who already lease or own a Tesla (TSLA) vehicle.

Yahoo Finance Senior Autos Reporter Pras Subramanian joins Market Domination to discuss Ford's EV strategy as the automaker hopes to draw customers away from its biggest competitors.

For more expert insight and the latest market action, click here to watch this full episode of Market Domination.

This post was written by Luke Carberry Mogan.

