Ford teams up with Red Bull F1 team for EV racing
Ford CEO Jim Farley talks with Yahoo Finance auto reporter Pras Subramanian about the automaker's upcoming foray into F1 EV racing.
Notable business headlines include Kohl’s interim CEO Tom Kingsbury taking on a permanent role, Flossbach Von Storch slamming 3M, and Twitter offering ad packages ahead of the Super Bowl.
It was a huge day in the world of Formula 1 racing with the return of an iconic brand — Ford.
(Bloomberg) -- Ford Motor Co. is making a comeback to the pinnacle of motorsports, returning to Formula 1 more than two decades after dropping out.
Red Bull becomes the first Formula 1 team in history to launch its season in the U.S
