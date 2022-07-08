Former Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe assassinated at a campaign event

Yahoo Finance Live's Brad Smith reports that former Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe has been assassinated.

Video Transcript

BRAD SMITH: But before we head to break, we're following a developing story this morning. Former Prime Minister of Japan, Shinzo Abe, has died after being shot at a campaign event earlier today. Japanese officials say they have a suspect in custody and believe the gun used to assassinate Abe was homemade.

Abe was the country's longest serving Prime Minister, with two separate terms in the office before retiring in 2020 for health reasons. There's been an outpouring of sympathy from World leaders. In a statement to CNN, the White House said that they were shocked and saddened to hear about the attack. Former President Trump also expressed condolences, calling the news absolutely devastating. We will bring you more developments as they come. We'll be right back.