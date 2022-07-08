U.S. markets open in 2 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    3,887.75
    -17.25 (-0.44%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    31,343.00
    -24.00 (-0.08%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    12,013.50
    -125.00 (-1.03%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,763.80
    -6.40 (-0.36%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    104.38
    +1.65 (+1.61%)
     

  • Gold

    1,740.30
    +0.60 (+0.03%)
     

  • Silver

    19.18
    -0.00 (-0.02%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0168
    +0.0001 (+0.01%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.0670
    +0.0590 (+1.96%)
     

  • Vix

    26.30
    -0.43 (-1.61%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2005
    -0.0018 (-0.15%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    136.4080
    +0.3990 (+0.29%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    21,387.58
    +998.06 (+4.89%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    461.97
    +17.66 (+3.97%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,175.28
    -13.80 (-0.19%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,517.19
    +26.66 (+0.10%)
     

Former Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe assassinated at a campaign event

Yahoo Finance Live's Brad Smith reports that former Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe has been assassinated.

Video Transcript

BRAD SMITH: But before we head to break, we're following a developing story this morning. Former Prime Minister of Japan, Shinzo Abe, has died after being shot at a campaign event earlier today. Japanese officials say they have a suspect in custody and believe the gun used to assassinate Abe was homemade.

Abe was the country's longest serving Prime Minister, with two separate terms in the office before retiring in 2020 for health reasons. There's been an outpouring of sympathy from World leaders. In a statement to CNN, the White House said that they were shocked and saddened to hear about the attack. Former President Trump also expressed condolences, calling the news absolutely devastating. We will bring you more developments as they come. We'll be right back.

Recommended Stories