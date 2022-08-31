U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    3,955.00
    -31.16 (-0.78%)
     

  • Dow 30

    31,510.43
    -280.44 (-0.88%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,816.20
    -66.93 (-0.56%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,844.12
    -11.48 (-0.62%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    88.85
    -2.79 (-3.04%)
     

  • Gold

    1,722.70
    -13.60 (-0.78%)
     

  • Silver

    17.86
    -0.42 (-2.31%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0054
    +0.0035 (+0.35%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.1330
    +0.0230 (+0.74%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1620
    -0.0035 (-0.30%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    139.0100
    +0.2610 (+0.19%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    20,228.23
    +286.67 (+1.44%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    477.26
    -7.44 (-1.53%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,284.15
    -77.48 (-1.05%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,091.53
    -104.05 (-0.37%)
     

Four in 10 Americans don't want to be a billionaire: Survey

Yahoo Finance Live looks at a survey measuring how much average Americans want to be a billionaire, all while a signed portrait of Warren Buffett sells for $75,100 at auction.

Recommended Stories