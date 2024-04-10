Fragrances lead beauty spend among teens: Survey

According to a recent Piper Sandler survey, beauty spending among teens has risen 8%. To provide insight into what is driving this trend, Piper Sandler Senior Research Analyst Korinne Wolfmeyer joins Yahoo Finance.

Wolfmeyer highlights that fragrances were the biggest catalyst for the increase in beauty spending. She attributes the surge to TikTok trends, as teens are layering fragrances or matching them to their outfits. While fragrances led the way, Wolfmeyer notes that the cosmetics, skin care, and hair care categories also grew within the beauty sector.

Regarding specific brands, Wolfmeyer points to e.l.f. Beauty (ELF) as a standout performer, noting that the company is "capturing share from all generations," particularly Gen-Z. She credits e.l.f.'s success to its ability as a "master marketer" to "hit this consumer at all angles" with a combination of new and exciting products.

For more expert insight and the latest market action, click here to watch this full episode of Yahoo Finance.

This post was written by Angel Smith