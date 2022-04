The Daily Beast

Artyom AnikeevAs Russian troops tighten their grip on the strategic port town of Mariupol, their strategy is finally becoming clear. Russian military commander Rustam Minnekaev now says the second phase of President Vladimir Putin’s “special operation” is focused on establishing a “land corridor” from the Donbas all the way to Moldova, which would cut off the rest of Ukraine from the sea.“One of the tasks of the Russian army is to establish full control over the Donbas and southern Ukraine. This