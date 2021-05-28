Frito Lay and Nike Launch Shoe
Yahoo Finance's Reggie Wade joined Yahoo Finnce Live to discuss the sneaker Frito Lay and Nike launched and why we're seeing more companies make specialty shoes.
Federal police reform will be George Floyd's legacy, said Floyd family attorney Ben Crump.
Biden's first presidential budget offers voters more of the government they don't completely trust.
AMC's shares were last up 5.4% at $27.94 after earlier hitting a high of $36.72, and on track for their biggest weekly gains since late January. The stock's low for the session so far was $24.17. Shares in GameStop were down 7.1% on Friday.
While commodity prices fell after Chinese warnings over onshore speculation, "the fundamental path in key commodities such as oil, copper and soybeans remains orientated towards incremental tightness in H2, with scant evidence of a supply response sufficient to derail this bull market." The market is beginning to reflect this, as copper prices are increasingly driven by Western manufacturing data rather their Chinese counterparts, it said. "This is a role reversal from the bull market of the 2000's, with China now the incumbent consumer as the U.S. was when emerging Chinese demand squeezed out marginal U.S consumers," Goldman said.
WASHINGTON (Reuters) -The Federal Aviation Administration said Friday that Boeing had temporarily halted deliveries of 787 Dreamliners as the agency waits for more data to determine if the planemaker's planned inspection method meets federal requirements. "Since the FAA has not approved Boeing’s proposal, Boeing chose to temporarily stop deliveries to its customers."
The draft rules, which will be open for public comment until June 1, could set a precedent for other bitcoin mining hubs in China.
(Bloomberg) -- There’s a new fixture along the alleyways of Guangzhou -- the portable generator.Videos on China’s popular social media app WeChat show blue and red generators spinning and hissing smoke outside of crowded clothing factories in the city at the center of the nation’s industrial heartland. The reason for their popularity? A suddenly unreliable power grid.“The power supply in Guangdong has had some problems recently, and in some cities industrial plants have had to move their working time to off-peak hours,” Yu Zhai, an analyst with Wood Mackenzie Ltd., said by phone. “This electricity shortage could be a problem from now through the summer.”Outages aren’t just a problem for mainland China. Just months after severe winter weather crippled power supplies across Northeast Asia, the specter of shortages is also rising again in Japan and Taiwan. Hot weather is layering air-conditioning demand on already-high industrial use as economies recover from the pandemic, while supply is constrained from nuclear, hydropower and coal plants.In China, the export- and heavy industry-led rebound has caused a surge in electricity use, with consumption climbing 20% through April compared with last year, and up 15% from 2019 levels, when Covid-19 wasn’t a factor. Temperatures in Guangdong, in the southern region of the country, have also been higher than normal.At the same time, there’s been a late start to the wet season, leaving hydropower reservoirs low. Coal prices have also surged as mining output has dropped amid a government-led safety campaign, making generators less keen to ramp up thermal power output.The electricity shortages, caused in part by the resurgence in economic activity, are causing disruptions to businesses that threaten to slow that very recovery.In some parts of Guangdong, which has a higher gross domestic product than Australia, some factories are only being allowed to operate three days a week, hurting their ability to fulfill orders, news website Jiemian reported. Such measures to stagger power consumption could last three months.About 100 of the 250 members of the South China chapter of the European Chamber of Commerce have been affected by the shortages, said Klaus Zenkel, board chairman. Companies ranging from lab device makers to heavy metal manufacturers to elevator producers have had to cut production.Members are “kind of feeling unhappy” about the energy crunch, he said. “They think this is not the right way how to handle this. There should be other ways because there’s a lot of energy wastage in other areas, and there’s no need to go into the manufacturing.”“I am so tired,” said one anonymous business owner posting on Weibo, who complained about the need to buy an electric generator and asked patience from customers after a power outage at an industrial park.In Japan, the summer electricity supply will be the tightest in years as several thermal power plants have been idled, the government warned earlier this month. Japan’s national meteorologist expects unseasonably hot weather through August, according to a forecast published earlier this week. In order to avoid any potential blackouts, the government has requested that utilities stock up on fuel supplies and consumers conserve electricity.Japan power futures contracts for July and August delivery have surged by roughly 20% over the last two months in anticipation of a supply crunch. Hokkaido Electric Power Co., which operates in Japan’s northernmost island, expects to provide as much as 14% more power capacity to the main island of Honshu this summer compared to last year, the Nikkei newspaper reported.In Taiwan, home to the world’s largest semiconductor manufacturer, two blackouts have hit the island in the same week earlier this month. The state-owned power company has issued a warning of tight supply for six of the next seven days as Taiwan struggles with a water shortage.The power shortages are raising concerns that Taipei’s ambitious plan to decommission all its nuclear power plants by 2025 and replace them with gas and renewable energy could be delayed.(Updates with Japan weather forecast in 12th paragraph.)More stories like this are available on bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.
(Bloomberg) -- Bitcoin slumped 7% to near $35,500, recalling levels seen in the crypto meltdown last week as traders brace for fresh volatility over the long weekend.Prices across digital tokens took a hit as Bank of Japan Governor Haruhiko Kuroda joined a growing list of central bankers expressing skepticism about the industry’s usefulness in the real world.Now, retail players are set to dominate the coming trading sessions on typically thin exchange volumes.“Looking at the unrest across the crypto market, there is a chance that we see another hectic weekend trading in Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies,” said Ipek Ozkardeskaya, a senior analyst at Swissquote.Prices spiked 10% last Saturday, only to plunge by 18% the next day.https://t.co/gR9ozw5TrP pic.twitter.com/xkelxqOZnu— Bloomberg TV (@BloombergTV) May 28, 2021 “Most of the trading is speculative and volatility is extraordinarily high,” Kuroda said in an interview Thursday. “It’s barely used as a means of settlement.”Kuroda Joins Chorus of Central Bankers Casting Doubt on BitcoinAll the same, Bitcoin was little changed for the week, after a 44% selloff from the April’s peak of $63,000.More broadly, the threat of tougher regulation continues to be a drag on crypto market sentiment. China and Iran have cracked down on Bitcoin mining operations for using too much electricity and there’s speculation that the U.S. policymakers may increase financial oversight given the market’s growing size and intense volatility.On a technical level, the key marker is $30,000, said Swissquote’s Ozkardeskaya. A break below that level would be “further affirmation of an extended bear market,” she said.“Volatility has eased this week, but that probably won’t last entering a long weekend,” Edward Moya, senior market analyst at Oanda Corp., wrote in a note. “Bitcoin’s consolidation phase should continue, but if the $37,000 level breached momentum, it could get ugly fast.”More stories like this are available on bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.
Legendary investor Bruce Greenwald says success in stock trading requires professional skills and specialized knowledge. Most investors are "not equipped" with the discipline to fully understand the details of each trade they make, he added.
(Bloomberg) -- Just when the vaccine rollout and economic optimism left gold looking like last year’s metal, it staged a recovery.Bullion is one of the best-performing commodities this month, erasing almost all of this year’s losses. Investors have been lured back by gold’s appeal as an inflation hedge, while the Federal Reserve maintains its monetary stimulus and says price pressures should prove temporary. Spot gold was little changed on Friday at $1,895.93 an ounce, with prices on pace for a weekly gain.Diego Parrilla, who runs the Quadriga Igneo fund, is among those who recently boosted their exposure to gold, saying that central banks won’t risk increasing interest rates to combat inflation for fear of “pricking the enormous bubbles” they’ve created.“We have entered a new paradigm that will be dominated by deeply negative real interest rates, high inflation, and low nominal rates -- an extremely supportive environment for gold,” said Parrilla, who manages $350 million.Still, gold is ultimately a haven asset which conventional logic suggests should suffer as the economy booms. So can the latest rally be sustained? Here are four key charts to watch.Inflation ConundrumIt’s been the hottest question in finance this year, and probably the biggest one for gold: will current inflationary pressures be transitory or persistent?If you ask the Fed, the answer is the former. Parts of bond market disagree, with market-based measures of long-term inflation expectations rising to the highest since 2013 earlier this month.That’s a sweet-spot for gold, which benefits when monetary policy keeps bond rates low even as inflation persists. Real yields on Treasuries have slipped deeper into negative recently, burnishing the appeal of bullion.Where they go next will be critical. Any hint the Fed may taper because of inflation or labor market strength could see bond rates spike -- triggering a repeat of the taper tantrum seen in the wake of the financial crisis, when gold dropped 26% in the space of six months.“The position I think you get to is a place where it gets to be very vulnerable to the taper narrative,” said Marcus Garvey, head of metals strategy at Macquarie Group Ltd.On the other hand, anything that drags on the global economic recovery -- be it poor jobs data or new virus variants -- should see real yields plunge, benefiting the metal.Dollar DriverThe dollar has been another important driver of gold this year. After initially strengthening as the U.S. vaccination program outpaced the rest of the world, it’s declined since March as other nations closed the gap, providing a tailwind for the precious metal.Most analysts don’t see much movement in the dollar going forward, with the median forecast compiled by Bloomberg suggesting only a slight strengthening.If they’re wrong, be it due to divergence in the global recovery or surprising hawkishness from other nations’ central banks, the implications for bullion could be significant.Investor DemandGold’s poor start to the year came as exchange-traded funds cut their holdings of the metal by 237 tons in the four months through to April. Hedge funds trading on Comex also reduced their exposure to the lowest since 2019 in early March.In the second quarter, flows have started to reverse. If that picks up steam, gold could find another leg higher.“There is still potentially a lot of pent-up investment demand,” said Ole Hansen, head of commodity strategy at Saxo Bank A/S. “Still, positions are relatively small.”Others, including Aegon NV’s Robert Jan Van Der Mark, who cut his exposure to gold in November after vaccines were announced, remain to be convinced.“With vaccination rollout on track and economies reopening, we have less appetite for a safe haven/stagflation type of assets in the portfolio,” he said.Bitcoin BounceOften touted as digital bullion, Bitcoin’s rally in the first months of the year was demoralizing for gold bulls. The two assets are both favored by those fearful of hyperinflation and currency debasement, so the cryptocurrency’s outperformance may have turned the heads of would-be bullion buyers.Bitcoin has dropped about 40% from its mid-April high, with substantial outflows from funds. Gold could be a beneficiary.(An earlier version of this story corrected spelling of the central bank in the second paragraph.)More stories like this are available on bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.
The British pound pulled back ever so slightly during the trading session on Friday in order to consolidate some of the gains from the breakout on Thursday.
A rapidly spreading COVID-19 outbreak has left factories operating below capacity in Vietnam's industrial northern provinces, where suppliers for Apple, Samsung and other global tech firms are located, industry sources said. After successfully containing the new coronavirus for most of last year, Vietnam is now battling an outbreak that is spreading more quickly. Four business sources said their operations had been affected as some areas have entered lockdown, raising concerns about supply chain disruption.
(Bloomberg) -- A volatile month for iron ore and steel rolled on as China stepped up its rhetoric around curbing output and pollution in one of its dirtiest industries.China’s Ministry of Industry and Information Technology will seek to establish a mechanism to contain steel output based on carbon emissions, pollutant discharges and energy consumption, the Shanghai Securities News reported, citing ministry official Lyu Guixin. Iron ore climbed more than 6% in Singapore, while steel futures in Shanghai jumped.Iron ore has whipsawed this month as surging steel demand and tight raw material supply sent prices to a record two weeks ago. They’ve since plunged, entering a bear market this week, as China sought to cool a furious commodities rally that’s stoking concerns about inflation. Volatility for Singapore futures spiked to the highest in more than four years.“The new policies will focus on cutting output instead of capacity, which will be more likely to see output cuts happening eventually,” said Lu Li, an analyst with Shenhua Futures Co. There’s still a question on when the policies will be implemented, which may not be in the short term given the rapid surge in prices already, Lu said.Iron ore on the Singapore Exchange jumped as much as 6.7% to $183.90 a ton and was at $183.25 by 2:31 p.m. local time. Prices dropped 5.7% on Wednesday, taking losses from the record reached earlier this month to more than 20%. Futures in Dalian surged 5.9%, while rebar and hot-rolled coil in Shanghai rose more than 3%.The world’s top steel consumer and producer has frequently reiterated its commitment to curb record output since late last year, rolling out a series of production restrictions to reduce emissions and targeting speculators and hoarders. Still, the country’s mills are churning out unprecedented volumes of steel as robust profit margins enable them to accommodate higher input costs.China is fully capable of meeting domestic steel demand between 2021 and 2025 by adjusting imports and exports, Shanghai Securities News reported, citing comments made by Lyu at a forum.More stories like this are available on bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.
(Bloomberg) -- Credit Suisse Group AG executives ignored warnings from colleagues about troubled steel tycoon Sanjeev Gupta as they channeled $1.2 billion of client funds to his businesses, according to people familiar with the matter.Bankers in Credit Suisse’s commodity trade-finance unit blacklisted Gupta’s Liberty Commodities Ltd. in 2016 because they suspected some of its deals weren’t legitimate, the people said. When they learned about two years later that the bank was lending to his companies through a suite of investment funds, which eventually grew to $10 billion, they flagged their worries to leaders in compliance and the division that housed the loans, one of the people said.The disclosure that Credit Suisse may have put clients at risk despite internal concerns over Gupta’s businesses adds a new twist to the debacle stemming from the March implosion of Greensill Capital, the finance firm at the center of the three-way relationship.Investigations, LawsuitsThe U.K. Serious Fraud Office is now investigating Gupta’s group of companies for suspected fraud, including in its financing deals with Greensill, according to a May 14 statement. Credit Suisse has sued to force Gupta’s Liberty Commodities into insolvency and has since shut the funds that made the loans and launched an internal investigation. Investors are staring at losses as the bank confronts embarrassing lawsuits.“We are currently focusing our efforts on recovering our investors’ money,” Will Bowen, a spokesman for Credit Suisse in London, said in an emailed statement, adding that the bank’s internal probe will focus on “all of the issues” linked to the funds. “We are committed to learning the lessons and will share the relevant lessons learnt at the appropriate time.”Andrew Mitchell, a spokesman for the Gupta Family Group Alliance, or GFG Alliance, a collective of businesses linked to Gupta including Liberty Commodities, denied any wrongdoing.The Greensill saga represents just one of the two disasters that rocked Credit Suisse in the first half of 2021. Since Greensill began unraveling, the bank has announced a $5.5 billion hit from the blowup at Archegos Capital Management.ApologiesFormer Chairman Urs Rohner apologized to shareholders and his successor, Antonio Horta-Osorio, who arrived at the end of April, has promised a sweeping strategy review.Chief Executive Officer Thomas Gottstein, who was head of the division that oversaw trade finance, wasn’t aware of the internal concerns about Gupta that had prompted the bank to cut him off, according to a person familiar with the matter.Employees at the trade-finance unit, which lends money for the buying and selling of commodities, cut ties with Gupta in 2016 after becoming skeptical toward his Liberty Commodities, the people said. They distrusted the documents the company provided, triggering doubts about its transactions, they said. In one example reported by Bloomberg, the company had presented another bank with what seemed to be duplicate shipping receipts. Credit Suisse’s commodity team had stopped working with Gupta after identifying suspicious shipments while the bank’s credit-structuring team lobbied against the Greensill funds, the Wall Street Journal reported in April.A spokesman for Gupta has denied any wrongdoing.Banking TiesLiberty Commodities pledged assets to Credit Suisse as security for borrowings in 2013 but by early 2016, all such commitments had been extinguished, indicating that the financing relationship had ceased, U.K. Companies House filings show. And while Gupta’s company listed the Swiss bank as one of its lenders in its 2014 annual report, it didn’t in the following year’s report, which is dated May 2016, according to the filings.Their counterparts at other banks, including Macquarie Group Ltd. and Sberbank PJSC, halted trading with Liberty Commodities around the same time because of similar concerns; Goldman Sachs Group Inc. also stopped in 2016, Bloomberg has reported.Nevertheless, executives at Credit Suisse’s asset-management division -- which creates investment products for clients and charges a fee for overseeing them -- began arranging a suite of funds focused on supply-chain finance in 2017. The entities bought securitized loans packaged by Greensill, a firm created by Australian businessman Lex Greensill. Much of the debts were linked to Gupta’s businesses.WarningsOfficials at the commodity trade-finance unit were concerned when they found out about the funds’ links to Gupta and took their fears to Thomas Grotzer, general counsel for the bank’s Swiss division. They also warned Luc Mathys and Lukas Haas, the bankers who helped oversee the trades at the asset-management unit.Grotzer was promoted last month to interim global head of compliance at Credit Suisse. He didn’t respond to requests for comment. Mathys, head of fixed-income at the asset-management division, and Haas, a portfolio manager, were put on temporary leave in March. Neither responded to requests for comment.The bank pushed ahead with the funds and marketed them to investors as being made up of short-term debt secured on invoices, assets considered so safe that Credit Suisse gave the largest vehicle its lowest rating for risk. Yet part of the loans were linked to mere possible future revenues.Other parts of the bank continued working with Gupta as well. Credit Suisse’s investment bankers were due to lead an initial public offering for Liberty’s U.S. steel arm, which was ultimately pulled, according to a statement from the company. Gupta also announced that the Swiss bank would finance his planned acquisition of Thyssenkrupp AG’s steel unit, which fell apart earlier this year.Credit Suisse has so far recouped about $5.9 billion of the $10 billion in these supply-chain funds, but it remains unclear how much will be returned ultimately to investors. Loans to Gupta’s businesses are among a batch of debts that are the “principal sources of valuation uncertainty,” the bank said earlier this month.Liberty Commodities’s external legal advisors investigated “alleged rumors concerning the paperwork” it used in 2019, according to Mitchell, the spokesman for GFG Alliance. They found no evidence to substantiate the rumors, nor was the company “ever subject to further complaints or proceedings,” he said.“LCL has ongoing banking relationships with separate financial institutions,” Mitchell said, referring to Liberty Commodities. “The trade-finance market has been hugely challenging for all but the very largest commodities traders in recent years. Nevertheless, no financial institution has been left out of pocket as a result of lending money to LCL. On the contrary, they have received substantial commercial returns.”More stories like this are available on bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.
BTC is down about 37% month to date and has experienced a series of sharp drawdowns similar to 2017 which preceded a bear market.
This year China's government has been gradually ramping up scrutiny of its sprawling oil industry, reinforcing its authority with new taxes on refined products while investigating crude imports by state energy giants and independent refiners. Last Tuesday, the country's top economic planning agency gave five state-owned companies just two days to report on their historic use of imported oil, part of a broader effort by the world's largest oil importer to control inbound shipments as domestic supplies swell. China is the world's largest crude oil importer and the No. 2 consumer after the United States.
Red Robin Gourmet Burgers CEO Paul Murphy weighs in on the worker shortage plaguing the restaurant industry.
The Education Department (ED) is throwing out Trump-era guidance that blocked state consumer protection agencies from obtaining data about student debtors from student loan servicers.
(Bloomberg) -- Several Chinese commodity firms pared back their bullish futures bets at the request of the government, according to people with knowledge of the matter, a sign of Beijing’s increasing concern over soaring raw material prices.Over the last two weeks, at least four major firms, including steel mills and commodity merchants, reduced their long positions in locally traded products including iron ore and coal after attending meetings with government officials, said the people, who asked not to be identified discussing a sensitive matter. At least two major futures brokerages were also advised by China’s exchanges to cap positions and trading volumes in contracts that are highly volatile, said two of the people.In addition to the firms who were urged by Beijing to reduce commodity holdings, officials at several other Chinese raw material producers, traders and investment firms cut bets without being asked, partly on concerns over potential criticism from regulators, according to interviews with 20 trading managers at state-owned and private firms in the past two weeks. These officials asked to stay anonymous as they aren’t authorized to speak publicly.Email inquiries to the Shanghai, Dalian and Zhengzhou futures exchanges weren’t answered. A fax inquiry to the National Development and Reform Commission, the country’s top economic planning body, didn’t receive a reply.Inflation AngstThe move by the Chinese government to try to temper prices behind the scenes underscores how worried it is that the global raw-material price boom will feed into higher inflation and derail its post-pandemic economic comeback. Commodity prices soared to near their highest level in a decade this month, as surging futures of iron ore to grains to copper raise the specter of rising construction, food and manufacturing costs.The impact is already being felt, with the country’s factory-gate prices jumping by the most since 2017 last month, adding pressure on officials to act to stem prices. Makers of products from lampshades to capacitors are also already seeing margins shrink as input costs rise.Most of the action so far has been rhetorical, including repeated calls from Premier Li Keqiang for action to rein in prices. There will be “zero tolerance” for monopolistic behavior and hoarding, the top planning department added. Market bodies also weighed in, with the Shanghai Futures Exchange pledging to curb unreasonable moves in its commodities contracts.The jawboning has had some success, with the global commodity spot index sliding about 1% since peaking on May 12, when Li said dealing with the situation is of national economic urgency. Iron ore prices in Dalian have since fallen 21% as of Thursday, while reinforced steel bar prices in Shanghai have dropped by about one-fifth.Still, the reduction in the bullish bets spanning products such as iron ore, base metals and coal hasn’t led to major declines in open interest because bargain hunters came into the market, said Jia Zheng, an analyst with Goldtrust Futures Co. in Shanghai.Coking coal futures traded on the Dalian exchange slipped 0.1% on Friday, reversing an earlier 2% gain. Iron ore climbed 0.8%, while steel rebar added 1.8% in Shanghai, though both pared earlier advances.It’s not just in financial markets where the Chinese government has added pressure. Some coal mining firms that hoarded inventories in anticipation of higher prices have been warned by the local government that their mining licenses could be revoked, the Chinese newspaper 21st Century Business Herald reported on Wednesday, citing a miner it didn’t identify. Coal companies are increasing their sales to mitigate rising prices, the newspaper said.(Updates with analyst comment in 9th paragraph, prices in 10th)More stories like this are available on bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.
U.S. consumer prices surged in April, with a measure of underlying inflation blowing past the Federal Reserve's 2% target and posting its largest annual gain since 1992, because of pent-up demand and supply constraints as the economy reopens. The strong inflation readings reported by the Commerce Department on Friday had been widely anticipated as the pandemic's grip eases, thanks to vaccinations, and will have no impact on monetary policy. Fed Chair Jerome Powell has repeatedly stated that higher inflation will be transitory.