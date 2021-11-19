Frontier Airlines CEO on the travel industry recovery

Reuters

Several thousand workers at autos supplier Robert Bosch protested in Germany on Friday against planned plant closures and job relocations which the company said are needed to adapt to changing demand in the transition to electric vehicles. Around 3,000 workers from various plants gathered outside a Bosch plant in Buehl, union IG Metall said, where around 1,000 staff in Germany will lose their jobs by 2025 as a result of relocations, cuts, or new hires, according to the company. Workers also gathered in the town of Arnstadt, where a plant making so-called generator regulators - a car part no longer needed in electric vehicles - is due to close at the end of the year because of a lack of customers, taking a hundred jobs with it.