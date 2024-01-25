Advertisement
FTC launches probe of Big Tech funding to AI startups

Josh Lipton and Julie Hyman

The Federal Trade Commission has launched an inquiry into Big Tech investments and partnerships—including Microsoft (MSFT), Amazon (AMZN) and Alphabet-owned Google (GOOG, GOOGL) – demanding information and documents concerning investment into AI developers including OpenAI and Anthropic, citing concerns of lack of competition.

Specifically, the FTC and its Chair, Lina Khan, are exploring whether some of the world's biggest tech firms are potentially cornering the market of generative AI, allowing the field to be controlled by a select few players.

Yahoo Finance’s Alexis Keenan breaks down the inquiry and what how the AI regulation landscape is changing.

For more expert insight and the latest market action, click here to watch this full episode of Yahoo Finance Live

Editor's note: This article was written by Eyek Ntekim

