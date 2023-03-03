U.S. markets close in 4 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,045.98
    +64.63 (+1.62%)
     

  • Dow 30

    33,391.91
    +388.34 (+1.18%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,689.62
    +226.64 (+1.98%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,928.09
    +25.43 (+1.34%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    79.72
    +1.56 (+2.00%)
     

  • Gold

    1,861.50
    +21.00 (+1.14%)
     

  • Silver

    21.34
    +0.44 (+2.10%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0636
    +0.0032 (+0.30%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.9640
    -0.1090 (-2.68%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2043
    +0.0100 (+0.84%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    135.8120
    -0.9080 (-0.66%)
     

  • Bitcoin USD

    22,335.45
    -1,177.52 (-5.01%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    507.99
    -2.07 (-0.41%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,947.11
    +3.07 (+0.04%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,927.47
    +428.60 (+1.56%)
     

FTX execs identify $2.2 billion in recovered assets, Binance-Voyager deal awaits regulator approval

Yahoo Finance

Yahoo Finance crypto reporter David Hollerith joins the Live show with the latest news from the cryptocurrency market.

