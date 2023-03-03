FTX execs identify $2.2 billion in recovered assets, Binance-Voyager deal awaits regulator approval
Yahoo Finance crypto reporter David Hollerith joins the Live show with the latest news from the cryptocurrency market.
Yahoo Finance crypto reporter David Hollerith joins the Live show with the latest news from the cryptocurrency market.
Tesla says its January price cuts for Chinese-made vehicles are still generating strong demand.
The FDA declined to grant Veru Inc's (NASDAQ: VERU) request for Emergency Use Authorization (EUA) for sabizabulin to treat hospitalized adult patients with moderate to severe COVID-19 who are at high risk for Acute Respiratory Distress Syndrome (ARDS). Separately, the FDA also commented on the company's proposed confirmatory Phase 3 study protocol for hospitalized moderate to severe COVID-19 patients at risk for ARDS and death that could support a new EUA authorization and/or NDA approval. Also
Because I don’t have all of your financials in front of me, nor am I a financial planner building a comprehensive plan for your retirement, I can’t say for certain if you can retire. More than $2 million (you and your wife’s savings combined) is a lot of money — I’m not suggesting otherwise — but when it comes to retirement, it doesn’t mean you’re automatically good to go once you hit the million-dollar mark.
Everybody knows now, the energy sector was the place to be last year as the segment was an outlier and one of the few to sidestep 2022’s market carnage. Fueled by rising energy prices amidst Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, overall, energy stocks significantly beat the market. For those mourning a missed opportunity, ‘Shark Tank’ star Kevin O’Leary thinks opportunities in the segment are still abundant. “I love energy. Everybody hates energy… Go where people hate it. Energy is the driving pivot.” O
Long-term care for seniors is one of the biggest gaps in America's safety net. For many of us, as we get older we will require longer and better care. In some cases, this can mean a health aide or other … Continue reading → The post How to Protect Your Parents' Assets From Nursing Homes appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.
The German auto giant's stock seems cheap for the company's many brands and stake in Porsche.
Devon Energy (DVN) has received quite a bit of attention from Zacks.com users lately. Therefore, it is wise to be aware of the facts that can impact the stock's prospects.
Do you love dividends? Of course you do — and rightly so! Scholars who study the stock market’s historical performance estimate that over time, the payment (and reinvestment, and compounding) of dividends have contributed anywhere from 30% to 90% of the S&P 500’s total returns. Simply put, if you’re not investing in dividend stocks, you’re doing it wrong. Using the TipRanks platform, we’ve looked up two stocks that are offering dividends of at least 11% yield – that’s almost 6x higher the averag
Meanwhile, United, American and Southwest are debating whether to follow Delta's lead in facing up to an unpleasant reality for industry.
Ardelyx (ARDX) delivered earnings and revenue surprises of 500% and 59.45%, respectively, for the quarter ended December 2022. Do the numbers hold clues to what lies ahead for the stock?
Dallas Federal Reserve economists warned this week that the U.S. housing market could face a steep drop in prices as the result of higher mortgage rates.
In the latest trading session, QuantumScape Corporation (QS) closed at $8.88, marking a +0.79% move from the previous day.
Measurement equipment maker National Instruments Corp has decided that Fortive Corp and Keysight Technologies Inc have the potential to top Emerson Electric Co's $7 billion bid for the company, three people familiar with the matter said. National Instruments this week informed Emerson, Fortive and Keysight -- which are all providers of automation solutions facilitating manufacturing in various industries -- that their offers qualify them to go through the second round of bidding for the company, the sources said. National Instruments put itself up for sale in January after Emerson threatened to challenge its board if it did not engage in deal negotiations.
In my last review of Rio Tinto Group way back on March 10, 2022, I wrote that "If you went long RIO in early January when I presented the BOOSTER portfolio, I would continue to hold but risking a close below $69." In this daily bar chart of RIO, below, I can see that share prices turned higher in November and rallied strongly into late January. RIO could close back above the 50-day moving average line today.
Some banks and credit unions now offer rates 4x higher than the industry average. But will you meet the requirements?
Germany and Italy have thrown a planned European Union ban on new petrol and diesel cars into disarray as they seek exemptions to protect their powerful car industries.
Before you decide to retire, consider the pros and cons of quitting work at different ages to make sure you have the financial resources you'll need.
The argument that equity markets are too expensive is the confirmation bias of sidelined bears, argues the analyst.
Sorrento Therapeutics (SRNEQ) is seeing favorable earnings estimate revision activity and has a positive Zacks Earnings ESP heading into earnings season.