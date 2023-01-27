FTX fallout: ‘There’s still overhang’ in the broad crypto space and bitcoin prices, strategist says

Motley Fool

After being shunned for most of 2022, the mortgage real estate investment trust (REIT) sector regained some popularity as investors sensed the Federal Reserve's tightening cycle is wrapping up, which will remove a major headwind for the sector. The two biggest mortgage REITs, AGNC Investment (NASDAQ: AGNC) and Annaly Capital Management (NYSE: NLY), have mounted quite the rally over the past several months. The idea is that rental income will cover the interest costs on the debt the REIT used to finance the property.