FTX fallout: ‘There’s still overhang’ in the broad crypto space and bitcoin prices, strategist says
Lyn Alden Investment Strategy Founder Lyn Alden speaks with Yahoo Finance Live about how the FTX collapse is still impacting the crypto industry.
On a modestly up day for tech stocks, with the tech-heavy Nasdaq up nearly 1 full percentage point as of 12:25 p.m. ET, shares of tech giant Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) are doing better than most -- rising a solid 3%. It would seem they're doing so for a very "techie" reason: non-fungible tokens (NFTs). An Amazon NFT initiative is coming soon, said crypto news source Blockworks in a report late yesterday afternoon.
STOCKSTOWATCHTODAY BLOG Lucid stock was soaring Friday, a move that is being attributed to unconfirmed rumors that the company could be acquired. Lucid (LCID) stock started moving just after noon Friday, and had nearly doubled, to $17.
Lucid (LCID) shares soared as much as 88% on Friday and were repeatedly halted for volatility following speculation that Saudi Arabia's Public Investment Fund is considering buying a remaining stake in the luxury electric vehicle startup.
Tesla shares are jumping for a 2nd day as investors and analysts continue to break down what was revealed during Tesla’s Q4 earnings report. Gary Black of the Future Fund says it was the Cybertruck news that's the most important.
The Nasdaq Composite index, which has a bigger than average share of tech stocks in it, plunged 33% for the year as inflation and interest rates climbed. A look back at the Nasdaq Composite's 51-year history shows that back-to-back losing years are incredibly rare. The broader tech sell-off was brutal for the following five stocks, but if history repeats for the Nasdaq, these five tech stocks could have a great 2023 too.
Through the close of yesterday's trading session, shares of Canoo (NASDAQ: GOEV) seemed to be on track end the week lower than they began. As of 2:12 p.m. ET, shares of Canoo are up 8.5%, having retreated from their earlier rise of 13.4%. After the market closed yesterday, Canoo announced that Ken Manget had been appointed chief financial officer, replacing Ramesh Murthy, who had served as the interim CFO.
Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRK.A)(NYSE: BRK.B) CEO Warren Buffett has been a money machine for his shareholders since taking the reins in 1965. Through this past weekend, he's presided over a nearly 3,800,000% increase in the value of Berkshire's Class A shares (BRK.A).
Let's see if some analysis can provide the answer to whether or not investors should consider SoFi stock right now. Today, while student financing remains a major part of its business, it offers a broad array of services, such as personal banking, investing, credit cards, and mortgages.
Right now, the average price for a loaf of bread is, approximately, $1.87. Under a new law proposed by House Republicans, that price would go up to more than $2.50. This would be the result of the Fair Tax Act, … Continue reading → The post Congress to Vote on Whether to Abolish the IRS and Introduce One National Tax Rate appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.
Today's video focuses on Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) and recent news that its products will be used to upgrade the Berzelius supercomputer at Linköping University in Sweden. The supercomputer will use various Nvidia products, from its data center infrastructure solutions to numerous software solutions.
Intel CEO Pat Gelsinger joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss company earnings, the expectations for next quarter, inventory adjustments, demand in the PC market, and the outlook for Intel.
Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO) Q4 2022 Earnings Call Transcript January 26, 2023 Operator: Greetings and welcome to the Valero’s Fourth Quarter 2022 Earnings Conference Call. At this time, all participants are in a listen-only mode. A brief question-and-answer session will follow the formal presentation. As a reminder, this conference is being recorded. It is now […]
Asia's richest man is rocked by a U.S. short-seller's allegations of fraud and money laundering.
Cruise line stocks are showing signs of recovery, but operators still face inflation, recession fears, and ongoing geopolitical conflicts. As for Carnival Corporation (NYSE: CCL)(NYSE: CUK), I personally think the company's potential outweighs its challenges. In the fourth quarter of fiscal 2022, Carnival earned more revenue from onboard passengers than in pre-pandemic 2019.
After being shunned for most of 2022, the mortgage real estate investment trust (REIT) sector regained some popularity as investors sensed the Federal Reserve's tightening cycle is wrapping up, which will remove a major headwind for the sector. The two biggest mortgage REITs, AGNC Investment (NASDAQ: AGNC) and Annaly Capital Management (NYSE: NLY), have mounted quite the rally over the past several months. The idea is that rental income will cover the interest costs on the debt the REIT used to finance the property.
Her flagship Ark Innovation ETF has lost 41% over the past year and 76% from its February 2021 peak.
First Interstate BancSystem (FIBK) delivered earnings and revenue surprises of -18.10% and 5%, respectively, for the quarter ended December 2022. Do the numbers hold clues to what lies ahead for the stock?
Like many fintech companies, this innovator wasn't spared amid the market's turmoil in 2022.
Today we will run through one way of estimating the intrinsic value of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. ( NYSE:ZIM...