FTX’s new leadership team makes first appearance in Delaware court
Yahoo Finance's David Hollerith explains the initial hearing in the FTX bankruptcy case as the crypto exchange's new leadership tries to extricate finances.
Yahoo Finance's David Hollerith explains the initial hearing in the FTX bankruptcy case as the crypto exchange's new leadership tries to extricate finances.
Novavax said on Monday it delivered a notice to Gavi to terminate the COVID-19 vaccine sale agreement with immediate effect, citing the alliance's failure to procure the 350 million doses it had agreed to buy in May last year for the COVAX facility, a global vaccine distribution program. "It is clear that Novavax will not be able to meet its commitment to manufacture" the doses under the agreement for COVAX before the end of 2022, a Gavi spokesperson told Reuters. More than 18 months after signing the advance purchase agreement, Novavax has not been able to make a single dose available to COVAX from the contractually stipulated sites to-date, Gavi said.
Brazilian President-elect Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva begins interviews this week with candidates to run oil firm Petrobras, people familiar with the talks said, kicking off what may be a rocky few months for the state-controlled company. Lula, who takes office on Jan. 1, has already signaled plans for a dramatic overhaul of Petroleo Brasileiro SA, as the company is formally known. Prepped since 2019, the plan was ready to be implemented next year had Jair Bolsonaro been reelected, according to some of its makers.
Yahoo Finance Live anchor Dave Briggs looks at SoFi shares following a letter from the Senate's Banking Committee.
Workers are lying about being digital nomads, and it's coming at a cost: One boss estimated his loss at $500,000.
FTX collapsed. These players held the keys.
Veru (NASDAQ: VERU), a biopharmaceutical company that looks for novel cancer therapies, particularly in breast cancer or prostate cancer, saw its shares drop 10.33% on Monday. The company's stock already lost $10 a share two weeks ago when a Food and Drug Administration (FDA) advisory panel voted 8-5 against approving sabizabulin, Veru's COVID-19 oral therapy, via the Emergency Use Authorization route. It's not the last word, but the FDA usually agrees with advisory panels' votes.
By 2030, Plug Power anticipates revenue will reach $20 billion, potentially making it the largest company in Albany region history.
Financial planners typically advise you to work for as long as you can, so you can juice up your retirement savings while holding out for a fatter Social Security check. Here’s the truth: Retiring early—or even at full retirement age—is little more than a joke for those tens of millions. It’s flaws like this—the refusal of increasingly more companies to shift the finances of retirement off their balance sheets and onto the backs of their workers—that mean millions have to keep working whether they’d like to or not.
High Tide Inc. ("High Tide" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: HITI) (TSXV: HITI) (FSE: 2LYA), a leading retail-focused cannabis company with bricks-and-mortar as well as global e-commerce assets, announced today that according to new data recently released by the cannabis business publication, New Cannabis Ventures, the Company is now Canada's top revenue-generating cannabis company1.
Bob Iger stunned the entertainment industry when he reassumed his role as the CEO of the Walt Disney Company on Sunday night. The former Disney chief will earn a $1 million base salary for going back to his old job, according to public filings. But that pact could grow a lot richer if Iger and […]
Three top ones that investors will probably eventually regret not buying at their current prices are Enbridge (NYSE: ENB), Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE: EPD), and Energy Transfer (NYSE: ET). Enbridge's dividend currently clocks in at a 6.4% yield. With its stock price recently around $40 a share, it trades at about 10 times cash flow.
Trouble had been brewing for months as CFO Christine McCarthy and other senior figures campaigned with the Disney board to force Chapek out.
It has been a challenging year for investors, but we can all take heart in the fact that some of the world's most renowned investors are finding opportunities in the bear market and are initiating positions in new stocks. Warren Buffett is arguably the most renowned investor of all time, so anytime his Berkshire Hathaway initiates a new position, it makes a splash within the investment community. Buffett has said that it's far better to buy a wonderful company at a fair price than a fair company at a wonderful price.
If you want to compound wealth in the stock market, you can do so by buying an index fund. But you can significantly...
These supercharged income stocks, with yields ranging from 8.5% to 17.7%, were on billionaire money manager's buy lists during the third quarter.
Two stocks I would steer clear of today include Tilray Brands (NASDAQ: TLRY) and DoorDash (NYSE: DASH). Next year will be a crucial one for cannabis producer Tilray Brands. Tilray has been busy with acquisitions and will likely pursue more over the next 12 months.
Higher production and commodity price realizations aid BP's earnings in Q3.
In this article, we discuss 10 long-term stock picks of David Tepper. If you want to see more stocks in this selection, check out David Tepper Portfolio Holdings: 5 Long-Term Stocks. In 2019, David Tepper converted his hedge fund, Appaloosa Management, into a family office as he became the owner of the Carolina Panthers NFL […]
Yahoo Finance Live’s Brad Smith breaks down how stocks are moving after the opening bell.
Everybody hates being told what to do, and retirement investors hate it even more when being told what to do comes with a hefty tax bill – which brings us to the IRS rule known as required minimum withdrawals, or … Continue reading → The post Here's the One-Word Secret to Lowering the Tax Hit on your IRA RMDs appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.